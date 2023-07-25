Highlights Sheffield Wednesday have signed Ashley Fletcher on a season-long loan from Watford as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Fletcher, 27, has had a mixed career and has not been a prolific goalscorer, but he joins a strong forward line at Wednesday.

Manager Xisco Munoz, who previously worked with Fletcher at Watford, will hope to get the best out of the striker, but the Owls still need to add a younger, pacier striker before the transfer window closes.

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of striker Ashley Fletcher on a season-long loan from Watford.

The Owls are preparing for life back in the Championship after securing promotion from League One through the play-offs last season and it has been a tough summer for the club, with manager Darren Moore departing last month after a disagreement with chairman Dejphon Chansiri over a wage increase and length of a new contract.

Former Watford manager Xisco Munoz, who led the Hornets to promotion to the Premier League in 2021, has taken over at Hillsborough and after admitting last week that his team were "not ready" for the start of the new season, the Spaniard is now starting to bring in new faces.

Fletcher becomes the club's third signing of the summer following the additions of Reece James on a permanent deal from Blackpool after a successful loan spell and Juan Delgado from Pacos de Ferreira.

Who is Ashley Fletcher?

The 27-year-old began his career with Manchester United, but he did not make a senior appearance for the Red Devils during his time at Old Trafford.

After a loan spell with Barnsley, Fletcher joined West Ham United in July 2016, scoring one goal in 20 appearances for the Hammers.

The following summer, the striker completed a £6.5 million move to Middlesbrough and after a tough first season at the Riverside Stadium in which he was loaned out to Sunderland, he became a regular for the club, with his best return coming in the 2019-20 season when he scored 13 goals.

Munoz brought Fletcher to Watford in June 2021, but it has not worked out for him so far at Vicarage Road and he has spent much of his time at the club out on loan with New York Red Bulls and most recently Wigan Athletic.

Fletcher scored two goals in 28 appearances for the Latics last season as they were relegated to League One and he now reunites with Munoz in South Yorkshire.

Ashley Fletcher's message to Sheffield Wednesday fans

After his move to Hillsborough was announced, Fletcher sent a message to Wednesday supporters on the club's official Twitter account.

Is Ashley Fletcher a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Fletcher is an intriguing addition for the Owls.

He has not been a prolific goalscorer throughout his career and his spell at Wigan last season was disappointing, although it should be said that Fletcher was featuring in a Latics side that struggled for much of the campaign.

There are question marks over whether Fletcher will score the goals to keep the Owls in the Championship, but he joins a strong forward line of Lee Gregory, Michael Smith and Josh Windass and he could be a useful player to have in the squad.

Munoz is clearly an admirer of Fletcher after previously signing him at Watford and he will hope he can get the best out of him, but the Owls still need a younger, pacier striker before the closure of the transfer window.

Wednesday have reportedly joined the race for Everton striker Tom Cannon and although they face plenty of competition for his signature, the 20-year-old would be the perfect addition to complete their attacking options.