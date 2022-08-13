Ashley Fletcher issues message after Wigan Athletic confirm transfer agreement with Watford

Wigan Athletic have had a decent start to life back in the Championship.

The Latics are undefeated in the division so far, having drew both of their opening fixtures against Preston North End and Norwich City respectively.

Leam Richardson’s side host Bristol City in second-tier action this afternoon in what should provide another good test of their Championship credentials.

Ahead of the match, the club have been given a boost by securing the acquisition of Watford striker Ashley Fletcher.

The 26-year-old has joined the club on a season-long loan deal and will wear the number 23 shirt at the DW Stadium.

Speaking following the announcement of his arrival, Fletcher himself issued a message regarding the move.

Posting on Instagram, Fletcher wrote: “Up the Tic’s!”

“@laticsofficial Thanks for the warm welcome, let’s get to work 👊🏾🔵.”

Fletcher joined Watford last summer, but has seen first team opportunities come few and far between.

The English forward spent a portion of 2021/22 out on loan in MLS with New York Red Bulls.

The Verdict

I think this is a really good move for Ashley Flethcer.

The move to Watford always felt like a strange one given the lack of first team opportunities he would be getting, and so going somewhere to play football made sense this season.

Wigan should be able to provide him with that, and with a run of games, he will hope to find his best form.

If he does that, we’ve seen that Fletcher can be a double digits goalscorer at Championship level, and he will certainly be aiming for those sorts of numbers out on loan.