There is excitement in the air in East Lancashire as Burnley get ready to head back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Clarets secured their immediate promotion back to the top flight of English football a number of weeks ago, but it took them a little longer to get over the line and become champions of the Championship - they did it on enemy territory though by winning 1-0 against bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Even if Burnley only stay in the Premier League for one season they will land a huge sum of cash just by playing there, and they are clearly an attractive proposition for investors as shown this week with the news that NFL legend J.J. Watt has become a minority investor in the club.

Why has JJ Watt invested in Burnley?

Watt, who was a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year in his prime for the Houston Texans, retired from Americn Football in 2022 and has been looking at new ways to get involved with other sports.

Despite being a confessed Chelsea fan, a visit to Burnley back in March to look around facilities and enter talks about potential investment saw Watt 'fall in love' with the town, and behind the scenes work has been going on to get him involved with the Clarets.

And along with his wife Kealia, who is a former USA international soccer player, their investment into Burnley was made official earlier in the week, and they will travelling over to England for the second time later this week, presumably to see the Clarets lift the title after their clash on Monday with Cardiff City.

And upon his official arrival at the club, Burnley icon Ashley Barnes has sent a message to Watt welcoming him to Turf Moor.

What has Ashley Barnes said to JJ Watt?

Barnes has posted an image with Watt on Instagram, which was presumably taken during his March visit to the club.

Burnley's match with Cardiff could be the last time that Barnes interacts with Watt however, as the veteran striker will depart the club this summer when his contract expires after a nine-year stint.

Barnes announced the news that he would be leaving after Burnley won promotion following their victory over Middlesbrough in April, and he will certainly not be short of offers come the summer from Championship clubs.

How important is J.J. Watt's investment in Burnley?

Of course Watt isn't going to be the money-man at Turf Moor - that is Alan Pace - but his reputation will bring extreme notoriety to Burnley's brand in the USA.

Watt is one of the most well-known NFL stars in the modern day and with his backing, Burnley should be just fine when it comes to brand deals and sponsorships.

The 34-year-old has been posting Burnley on his social media platforms for a number of weeks now and in time, their fanbase in America should perhaps increase dramatically due to this latest news.