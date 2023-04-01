Burnley striker Ashley Barnes has admitted he was ‘disappointed’ as the side were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Sunderland last night.

Did Burnley deserve to beat Sunderland?

The Clarets have been superb this season, as they cruise to the Championship title, but they couldn’t pick up three points against the Black Cats, who feel they were good value for the draw. However, perhaps unsurprisingly, it was Vincent Kompany’s side who had the better chances, with Josh Brownhill denied by a superb block late in the first-half.

Another big chance fell to Barnes, but the experienced striker couldn’t add to the four goals he has managed this season, as his left-footed effort just went over the bar.

So, in the end, it was only a point for Burnley, but it won’t do anything to stop their promotion charge, as it’s a case of when, not if, they return to the Premier League.

Nevertheless, standards are high at Turf Moor, and that was reflected by a message from Barnes on Instagram, as he honestly looked back on the game last night.

“Disappointed not to get the 3 points but another strong point on the board in the right direction! We go again this week, a big week ahead over Easter. See you next Friday.”

Ahead of Middlesbrough’s trip to Huddersfield today, Burnley are currently 17 points ahead of the Teesside outfit, so they could have promotion confirmed within the next two games.

What’s next for Barnes and Burnley?

It shows just how far Burnley have come that it felt like a flat performance last night, when the reality is they did dominate possession, and they probably had enough chances to get the win, against a good Sunderland side.

But, Kompany is responsible for that, and you can be sure he let the players know that there are areas they need to improve. So, he will like Barnes’ honesty here, and the striker himself will know that he could have done a bit more in the final third, particularly with that chance he had that just went over.

Now though, all attention will be on the Easter double header, with exciting games against Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, their two closest rivals, on the horizon. So, there’s no time to dwell on this result, with the focus now on getting promotion secured in style later this month, to cap off a brilliant campaign.