Ashley Barnes sends classy message to Burnley teammates Nathan Tella and Lyle Foster following Wigan victory

Burnley’s romp towards the Championship title continued on Saturday afternoon.

Second tier strugglers Wigan Athletic were the visitors to Turf Moor, but left empty handed after a 3-0 drubbing.

Southampton loanee Nathan Tella had put the home side in command in the match with a goal early on in the 14th minute, and Wigan found themselves at even more of a disadvantage just under 15 minutes later when Omar Rekik was shown a second yellow, and consequently, a red card.

Tella would further compile Wigan’s misery just after half time with a second goal in the 47th minute, taking his tally for the season to 16 goals in all competitions.

January recruit Lyle Foster went on to add a third and wrap up all three points with deep into the second half.

Burnley’s lead at the top of the Championship now stands at 13 points over second-place Sheffield United, and 17 clear of third-place Middlesbrough.

Active on social media following the match, Burnley forward Ashley Barnes issued a classy message to both of his goalscoring teammates on the day.

“Nice to get back to winning ways +3️⃣,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Incredible support as always

“@nathantella11 [Nathan Tella] 🔥🔥[on fire] and delighted for @lylefoster19 [Lyle Foster] scoring his first of many 👏🏼.”

The Verdict

Burnley’s attacking options are a serious threat at this level and they continue to show it.

Nathan Tella has thrived at Turf Moor and it was good to see January recruit Lyle Foster get off the mark.

It just goes to show what a brilliant team spirit there is at Turf Moor when Ashley Barnes is putting out this sort of message.

He was not on the scoresheet, but rather than be bitter or jealous, he is celebrating his teammates achievements.

It is now surely only a matter of time before the Clarets are named champions.

