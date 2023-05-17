The 2022-23 Championship season may have only finished last week, but Norwich City are already pressing ahead in building a squad capable of challenging for promotion next year.

Some big decisions have been made in regards to the City squad, with Teemu Pukki, Sam Byram and Kieran Dowell all departing on free transfers, with the potential for the likes of Max Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele to be sold to fund a major rebuild for head coach David Wagner.

That rebuild has already started however with the addition of veteran striker Ashley Barnes.

Barnes has penned a two-year contract with the Canaries after announcing in April that he would be departing Burnley after over nine years with the club, with his final contributions being a key part of the club's promotion back to the top flight of English football.

The 33-year-old captained Burnley on the final day of the season to a 3-0 victory over Cardiff City and scored the final one of his 54 goals for the club, but he will now spend the next two years at Carrow Road.

Why has Ashley Barnes joined Norwich City?

Barnes has issued his first interview since signing on the dotted line for the Canaries, and it's no surprise that their ambitions for the club and where they want to be has played a major factor in his move.

"I think the ambition to get back into the Premier League was the main thing," Barnes told Norwich's media team.

"The conversations I had (with Stuart Webber and David Wagner) were brilliant, they showed me how they wanted me to play and how they want me to fit in to the group and I’m happy to totally push us forward and try to get us promoted next season.”

Will Ashley Barnes be a good signing for Norwich City?

Having lost the experience of Teemu Pukki this summer, Norwich needed to add someone of a similar ilk to their frontline to help the likes of Josh Sargent and Adam Idah.

Whilst he's a different style of player to Pukki, Barnes' renaissance under Vincent Kompany has showed that he would have been an asset for any Championship club in the 2023-24 season.

Barnes probably won't ever get double figures in terms of goals in his career nowadays, but he could be a really good link up for Norwich's talented attacking midfielders to latch on to.

He will probably be on a hefty enough wage and a two-year contract is somewhat of a risk, but with his pedigree Barnes is worth gambling on even at this late stage in his career.