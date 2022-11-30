Ashley Barnes faces potential FA action as fallout continues from Burnley’s win over rivals Blackburn

Burnley striker Ashley Barnes has been charged by the FA after comments made after they beat bitter rivals Blackburn earlier this month.

There was a lot of hype going into the Lancashire derby, with the two sides competing at the top of the Championship, whilst it was the first time the sides had met in years.

However, Vincent Kompany’s men had too much for Rovers on the day, as they ran out 3-0 winners with Barnes scoring twice, including the all-important opener.

Yet, the 33-year-old is now subject of an FA charge due to his comments made in an interview after the game, with a tweet confirming the news this evening.

“Ashley Barnes has been charged with breaching FA Rule E3.1 during an interview that took place after Burnley FC’s game against Blackburn Rovers FC on Sunday 13 November 2022.

“The forward’s comments allegedly constitute improper conduct in that they are improper and/or bring the game into disrepute and/or use abusive and/or insulting words. Ashley Barnes has until Friday 2 December 2022 to provide a response.”

It remains to be seen whether the striker will contest the charge or what sort of punishment he could face.

The verdict

This won’t sour what was a brilliant day for Barnes and all connected to Burnley as they picked up a huge win and the bragging rights.

But, it’s far from ideal and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days as to whether Barnes does appeal and what will happen.

So, further updates will arrive in the coming days and fans will have an eye on the outcome, with the Clarets back in action on December 11 when they take on QPR.

