Ashley Barnes and Callum Doyle have responded to Vicente Reyes’ message to Norwich City supporters following his debut against Oxford United.

The goalkeeper made his first appearance for the Canaries due to a hamstring injury to Angus Gunn that ruled him out of selection.

Reyes has been with Norwich since arriving from Atlanta United in 2023, and has spent time on loan with the likes of Forest Green Rovers and Cambridge United prior to Friday evening.

He was unable to keep a clean sheet in his first appearance for the club, with Johannes Hoff Thorup’s team drawing 1-1 with the U’s.

Vicente Reyes’ message to Norwich supporters

Reyes has posted on social media a message to supporters to commemorate his first appearance for the club.

He outlined his pride at achieving this moment in his career, and believes the team deserved to take home all three points at Carrow Road.

“Mixed emotions after tonight!” wrote Reyes, via Instagram.

“Felt like we deserved more than the point.

Related Nottingham Forest tipped to sign Norwich City star who “isn’t too different” from Chris Wood Josh Sargent’s impressive form has put him on Forest’s radar as they look to strengthen their attacking options for a potential European campaign

“Was such a proud moment for me and my family to make my championship and Norwich City debut.

“Absolutely amazing to play in front of the home crowd.”

Both Barnes and Doyle issued their response to the message, with his former teammate Barnes saying “congratulations Vinny.”

Meanwhile, Doyle posted the fire emoji, celebrating the milestone moment in Reyes’ career.

Norwich City recent form

Norwich are unbeaten in their last four league games, and have temporarily closed the gap to the play-offs to three points before the rest of the weekend’s action.

However, just one win in their last six has cost them in the battle for a top six finish.

Norwich City's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Oxford United (H) 1-1 Blackburn Rovers (A) 1-1 Stoke City (H) 4-2 win Hull City (A) 1-1 Preston North End (H) 1-0 loss

Thorup’s team will be keen to get back to winning ways to bridge the gap to the sides ahead.

Up next for Norwich is a midweek clash at home to Sheffield Wednesday on 11 March.

Quiet but commendable debut from Reyes

Reyes didn’t have a whole lot to do in his debut clash against Oxford United given he faced just two shots on target all evening.

Norwich had 78 percent possession in a dominant performance, but were unable to get back in front after the 18th-minute equaliser from Mark Harris.

Reyes put in a solid performance, and didn’t look out of place against Gary Rowett’s side even if he could’ve had a better command of his box for the goal.

It’s likely he’ll be called upon again while Gunn remains absent, which is a blow for Norwich but a great opportunity for the American.