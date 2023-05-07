With Burnley having long-wrapped up the Championship title, Monday afternoon's league clash with Cardiff City at Turf Moor is the club's last opportunity to strut their stuff in the second tier.

The Clarets have been by far the dominant side in the division this campaign, and although their ultimate goal of a return to the Premier League has been achieved, they will be keen to end the campaign on a high.

Of course, it looks set to be a special day at Turf Moor for another reason, too, with experienced forward Ashley Barnes set to play his last match for the club.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at Turf Moor come the end of June, and the player himself has confirmed that there will be no new agreement, meaning he is set to leave on a free transfer.

Ashley Barnes' emotional Burnley message

Having been at the club since 2014, and having made 291 appearances for the Clarets, it is bound to be an emotional day for Barnes.

So much so, that ahead of the match, the forward has penned an emotional open letter to the club's supporters ahead of the clash.

Released via Burnley's Twitter page, the letter opens: "So, this is it. My contract isn't being renewed so this will be my last match for Burnley Football Club."

"It's been an absolute privilege to play for this football club for almost a decade.

"Playing in the Premier League was an ambition fulfilled and to do so with Burnley was an honour."

Later in the letter, Barnes turned his attention to the club's supporters.

"Thank you - the loyal fans," Barnes wrote later in the letter.

"We've shared a lot together.

"I have given and will continue to give everything for you while I am still honoured to wear the famous shirt.

"You are amazing and I will cherish your support forever."

Who will Ashley Barnes sign for after leaving Burnley?

Set to be available on a free transfer, there is no doubt there will be a fair share of clubs eyeing a potential move for Ashley Barnes this summer.

Yes, at 33, he is edging towards the back end of his career, but with 37 league appearances and nine league goal contributions to his name this season, he has shown he still has plenty to offer.

Norwich City have been linked with Barnes in recent days, so it will certainly be interesting to see if anything comes of those links in the coming weeks.