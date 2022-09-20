Ash Phillips shares message with Blackburn Rovers supporters after signing contract

Ash Phillips has taken to Twitter to share a message with Blackburn Rovers’ supporters after committing his future to the club.

As confirmed by Blackburn’s official website, Phillips has signed his first professional contract at Ewood Park.

The defender is set to stay with the Championship outfit until 2025 after putting pen-to-paper on a three-year deal.

Phillips was handed his senior debut by Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson last month in the club’s Carabao Cup clash with Hartlepool United.

The 17-year-old helped his side claim a clean-sheet in this fixture as they sealed a comfortable 4-0 victory over their League Two opponents.

Since achieving this personal milestone, Phillips has gone on to feature on four occasions for Rovers in the Championship.

Currently seventh in the second-tier standings, Blackburn will be aiming to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to Luton Town following the international break.

Rovers are set to host Millwall on October 1st.

After the club announced his new deal, Phillips shared his reaction on Twitter.

The defender posted: “Delighted to have signed my first professional contract with @Rovers.

“A really proud moment for me and the family.”

The Verdict

Blackburn’s fans will be equally as delighted by the fact that Phillips has signed a new deal as he was the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year.

An exciting prospect, Phillips will now be aiming to establish himself as an influential member of Blackburn’s squad during the remainder of the current campaign.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.55 in the Championship, it will be interesting to see whether the defender will be able to make considerable strides in terms of his development under the guidance of Tomasson.

When he is handed another appearance in the second-tier, Phillips will need to the capitalise on the opportunity to impress as he currently faces competition in this particular position from the likes of Dom Hyam, Scott Wharton and Daniel Ayala.

