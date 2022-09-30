Ash Phillips reveals thoughts behind Blackburn Rovers contract decision

Despite interest from higher up the football pyramid, Ash Phillips has decided to stick with what he knows and has agreed a new deal to stay at Blackburn.

He’s viewed as perhaps one of the hottest prospects in the EFL right now and it will be a huge boost for Rovers to keep him at the club – and the player has now revealed to the Lancashire Telegraph that one of the main reasons for staying at Ewood Park comes down to them being able to develop players well.

Phillips is just 17 years old but is already making waves in the game. He’s played four times for Blackburn so far this campaign in the Championship and hasn’t been fazed by the level of the league and the requirements that are asked of him. In fact, he’s played more than ever this campaign and the signs are that he will continue to be trusted in spite of his youth.

He’s also featured heavily for the club’s reserve side and has even gone away on international duty with England, playing for their own youth teams. The world seems to be at the feet of the defender and other teams are recognising that too. It’s led to plenty of interest in his services over the windows but he has now put pen to paper on a deal to keep him at Ewood Park.

Now, the player can kick on with Rovers this campaign – and there is every chance this could be a real breakout season for Phillips. The player himself will certainly be hoping so, as he will feel he can offer plenty to Blackburn if he plays this campaign.

Now, speaking about the new deal he has agreed, he’s revealed just why he was tempted to stay at Rovers rather than head elsewhere and it comes down to Blackburn’s history of handling their youth, developing them into solid players, and letting them thrive in the first team. Speaking about it then, he said: “I’m very happy, it was a long process, longer than I expected but to finally sign is an amazing feeling. It’s a club where good players have developed and I think this is the best place for my development.

“I wanted to stay at Blackburn from the start. The manager has been really important for me, he has told me he trusts the youth.”

The Verdict

Phillips is a superb up-and-coming player and he does look to be a real talent in the game.

It’s hard to believe that he is just 17 years old when you think about all of the hype surrounding him and all of the interest in his services. With the player featuring already, he is proof that if you are good enough, you are old enough in the world of football.

It’s easy to get carried away with young English players and it has backfired in the past. The early signs are promising in regards to Phillips though, with the player adapting well to more minutes in the Championship and not looking afraid when he does come on the field in league competition.

Blackburn then will be delighted to keep such a promising young talent in the squad – and it should mean even more games for him in the second tier this season.