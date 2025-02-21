On the pitch, the 2024/25 campaign has been excruciatingly painful for Tranmere Rovers and the club's supporters.

Nigel Adkins' side are currently embroiled in a relegation battle, with the Merseyside outfit looking to secure their EFL status for another year.

Rovers last played in the National League in the 2017/18 campaign, winning back-to-back promotions to League One. However, they were relegated after just one year in the third tier and they have played their football in League Two ever since.

Tranmere Rovers' last five league finishes Season Division Position 2019/20 League One 21st 2020/21 League Two 7th 2021/22 League Two 9th 2022/23 League Two 12th 2023/24 League Two 16th

But, with the possibility of playing non-league football a real threat once again, news of rapper ASAP Rocky's acquittal in Los Angeles has seen a potential takeover of Tranmere by a consortium involving the US star move "a step closer".

ASAP Rocky's net worth will prove useful for Tranmere

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Myers, was in court facing two felony charges that could have seen him imprisoned for up to 24 years. However, he was found not guilty on both counts and this has seen a prospective takeover of the League Two side come back to life.

It was first reported in October that the rapper was part of a group that were going to buy the Birkenhead club, but in recent months any talk of a deal has gone quiet.

Sky Sports revealed following the conclusion of the trial on Wednesday that a deal has moved closer, with his acquittal a "positive step" to ensuring that it can be completed.

The takeover would send shockwaves through the division in a similar way to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's purchase of Wrexham in 2021, and it would bring a new focus to a club whose future in the EFL is hanging in the balance.

Rocky is estimated to have a net worth of $20m following a nearly 20-year career in hip-hop, with the consortium, which is led by celebrity lawyer Joe Tacopina, interested in purchasing 80% of Tranmere from Mark Palios.

However, ensuring that the club stays in League Two has now become a more pressing issue, as Rovers will become less attractive if they find themselves back in the National League for next season.

A takeover could breathe new life into Tranmere Rovers

This season has been one to forget, but Tranmere do have an incredibly experienced manager in Adkins.

He has managed in every division from League Two up to the Premier League, and he will have to use that to help pull the team out of danger and ensure that they remain an EFL club for the 2025/26 campaign.

The potential takeover could help bring new life to Prenton Park, which as a stadium itself deserves to be in League One at the very least.

There is an incredibly passionate and proud fanbase in Birkenhead and the club has stagnated in recent years. Staying in League Two this season is the first part of the next step for Rovers, and if a takeover is completed before the summer, they can start to rebuild.

There will be plenty of eyes on the situation in the coming weeks and months, but supporters will be hoping that updates come ASAP.