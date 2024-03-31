Asamoah Gyan has come a long way since his playing days at Sunderland AFC.

The striker first gained notoriety in football with Ghana in the 2010 FIFA World Cup, scoring three times for the Black Stars en route to a historic quarter-final appearance.

However, he suffered the ignominy of missing a last-minute penalty against Uruguay in Ghana's final match of that tournament, which forced the game to a penalty shoot-out - which his side eventually lost.

Despite this, Gyan's stock was at an all-time high. His performances at Stade Rennais made him a target for a number of clubs, and it was Premier League side Sunderland who secured his signature in the summer of 2010.

Gyan joined Sunderland in the summer of 2010 for a club-record fee

Following his impressive showing in the World Cup, Gyan found himself in a big-money transfer deal to the Premier League.

The Black Cats broke their record transfer when they signed the Ghanian striker.

He joined the club on deadline day in 2010, joining for an astonishing £13 million transfer fee.

As well as his World Cup performances, the club would have been attracted by his goal scoring record in Ligue 1 the season prior. He netted 13 times for the French club in the league, adding five assists.

Considering he scored just once in the year prior, it showed a huge turnaround for the Ghanian striker.

Asamoah Gyan has made lots of money in the world of business after leaving Sunderland

Gyan impressed at the Stadium of Light. He scored 10 times in the Premier League in his debut season, starting his career in England impressively.

Asamoah Gyan Statistics For Sunderland Appearances Minutes Goals Assists 37 2401 11 4

However, his time at Sunderland did not last long. After just one season in England, Gyan moved to United Arab Emirates' side Al-Ain on loan, before securing a permanent four-year contract with the club a year later.

His reported wages of over £200,000 - tax free - were likely the driving for force behind the move.

He bounced around various clubs around the world, in countries like China, India and Turkey, before retiring in 2023.

However, he became a keen businessman in that time, investing his money in a number of projects across the world.

The former forward owns 18 companies in a variety of industries, showing the true scope of his investments across the globe. He is said to run businesses in areas such as music and entertainment, event management, food and water production, real estate, mining and transport, but not all have been a success.

One of his most notable businesses has been Baby Jet Promotions - a boxing promotion which previously represented Ghanian fighter Emmanuel "Game Boy" Tagoe. He began promoting boxing in Ghana in 2012, but as of now has not signed any other fighters to his books.

Gyan also set up his own airline - Baby Jet Airlines, and planned to start putting on flights in 2019. However, the start date kept being pushed, and the company ceased operations before ever taking flight.

He also became embroiled in politics in his home country, which led to some choice comments about his 2010 penalty miss to be made by his political rivals.

While his football career was full of excitement, Gyan's post-playing career looks to be even more exciting than he could have ever imagined.

He has a reported net worth of £18 million, which has allowed him to to engage in numerous ventures outside of football since his retirement.