As transfer interest emerges, 28-year-old deserves second chance at Derby County: Opinion

Wayne Rooney will be satisfied with his start to life in interim charge of Derby County.

The Rams have responded well after a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Middlesbrough, embarking on an unbeaten run of six games in the Championship.

They have only won two matches in that time, but the task will now be to start turning those draws into wins and start climbing the table.

One thing that may help Derby and Rooney in doing so is the transfer window, with the club undoubtedly keen to make signings and strengthen their squad next month.

With a takeover by Sheikh Khaled still yet to be completed, selling players and trimming the squad may be beneficial when it comes to bringing new faces in.

One player who has been linked with a move away from Pride Park this week is Mike te Wierik – a player who has endured a disappointing start to life at the club.

Te Wierik arrived from FC Groningen in the summer, having signed a pre-contract agreement under the stewardship of Phillip Cocu last season.

The 28-year-old has since made only six appearances for the Rams, making only three starts in the Championship and receiving a red card in the EFL Cup defeat to Preston back in September.

Te Wierik has been left out of the squad in the last nine Championship games, and according to Dutch news outlet Tubantia, he is now attracting interest.

FC Twente, FC Utrecht, and Fortuna Sittard are all keen on offering him a route out of the club and back to Holland, and on paper, you don’t think Derby would stand in his way.

But this is one that Derby should consider with caution.

Of course, te Wierik hasn’t made a positive impression since joining the club in the summer, and it has taken him time to settle into life in English football.

But thinking about the short-term and long-term, he could be an important player.

Derby lack depth in their defensive ranks. Natural full-back Andre Wisdom has had to fill in at centre-half of late, after Curtis Davies recently suffered a serious injury.

Craig Forsyth could also provide cover, but again, he is naturally a left-back, so te Wierik gives Derby the option of an out-and-out centre-half.

Sometimes, players take time to adapt. They shouldn’t look to cash in straight away.