Sunderland have had a bid for Sevilla striker Musa Drammeh rejected, but the failure to sign the young star may be a blessing in disguise.

The Gambia internation has impressed for Sevilla's B-team this season, scoring five and assisting twice in 15 matches in the Segunda Division, which is the fourth division of Spanish football.

Drammeh, who has both Gambian and Spanish nationality, was chased by Sunderland even before the appointment of new manager Michael Beale and recently made a transfer offer for the 22-year-old, which was rejected.

With the addition of the former QPR manager, Sunderland are on the look out for a new striker to help guide them up the table, but Sevilla may not be the right place for them to find their new number nine.

While goals have not been an issue for Sunderland this season, the source has not been their young strike force.

While they have three talented centre forwards in Nazariy Rusyn, Luis Semedo and Eliezer Mayenda, none of the young stars have managed to net in the league this season.

Chelsea's Mason Burstow also joined on loan in the summer, but has only played 552 minutes this season without a goal to his name.

Instead, the goals have come mainly from young winger Jack Clarke, who has scored 10 times already this season.

He has been one of the top players in the Championship this season, while Jobe Bellingham and Dan Neil have also contributed with two goals each.

With their strikers aged just 25, 20 and 18 respectively, a lack of experience in front of goal may be the issue behind Sunderland's strikers lack of goals this season.

While Drammeh may be a top talent for the future, Sunderland need a proven scorer now and may not be able to afford to risk a transfer on an unproven talent this January as they attempt to win promotion back to the Premier League.

A proven goalscorer should be Sunderland's focus in the January transfer window

If they want to earn their place in the play-off places this season, Sunderland will need to invest in an experienced player who knows how to put the ball in the back of the net.

The Wearside club lost Ross Stewart to Southampton in the summer. Despite being injured for the bulk of last season, the Scotland International scored 10 goals in 13 games to help the Black Cats to a sixth-place finish in the Championship.

This form prompted Southampton to pay a reported £8 million for the striker, giving Sunderland a healthy budget to replace him with.

While they spent well on the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Nazariy Rusyn, but they have failed to match Stewart's impressive output when healthy.

Sunderland are a middle-of-the-pack side when it comes to goal scoring, but will need a striker who can score regularly if they want to better last year's play-off semi-final defeat to Luton Town and find their way back to the Premier League for the first time since 2017.

Sunderland Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus should hand some of the Ross Stewart money to Michael Beale to add to his squad, although it remains to be seen whether or not the new manager can get his young strikers firing for the first time this season.