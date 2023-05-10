The final day of the EFL season always throws up drama at either the bottom or top end of the tables - sometimes both - and in League One on Sunday it was no different.

Derby County and Peterborough were fighting it out in South Yorkshire for the final play-off spot but at different stadiums, and whilst Posh won against Barnsley at Oakwell, the Rams lost out against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, meaning Posh took their place in the top six.

The match turned though late on in the first half when veteran defender Curtis Davies was dismissed for the Rams by referee Leigh Doughty, and the subsequent penalty was converted by Owls striker Michael Smith for the only goal of the game.

Why was Curtis Davies sent off for Derby County against Sheffield Wednesday?

In a controversial decision, Davies was adjudged to have denied a clear goalscoring opportunity without going for the ball when Marvin Johnson went down just inside the box from his perceived contact.

It looked minimal but Doughty was convinced on the matter and decided to give Davies his marching orders, and with the man disadvantage Derby could not get back into the game in the second half.

Replays showed though that there was little contact at all between the two players with many believing that Derby were wronged in the incident.

What has Carlton Palmer said on Curtis Davies' red card v Sheffield Wednesday?

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday player Carlton Palmer holds more than a soft spot for the Owls, but even he could not agree with the decision to dismiss Davies - despite at the time thinking Doughty had got the decision spot on.

"Derby County miss out on the play-offs on the last day of the season - I was at the game and I think Paul Warne and Derby will be disappointed," Palmer told Football League World.

"It's very difficult because you don't have VAR in League One - I've got to be honest with you, I was at the game and as soon as I saw it I jumped up and thought it's definitely a penalty and definitely a sending off.

"But obviously we don't have VAR and the referee was in a good position, having looked at it back I think the player goes down way too easily, I don't think it's a penalty and it's certainly not a sending off because there's a player behind Curtis on the goal-line.

"So, very disappointing for Derby, it's horrible, I've been there on the last day of the season and I'm gutted for Paul Warne and Richie Barker at Derby.

"But, they've got their first full season in charge next season and I'm sure they'll be going for automatic (promotion)."