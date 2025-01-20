Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has revealed his delight after the club secured a pre-contract agreement with Hannover defender Phil Neumann.

The German was on Blues’ radar in the summer, and whilst the transfer didn’t happen, he remained a target, with the club announcing in the last week that Neumann will link up with Davies’ squad in the summer on a free.

Neumann has been a standout performer for Hannover, who are currently fourth in Bundesliga II as they seek a return to the top-flight, so this deal is seen as a real coup for Birmingham.

Chris Davies’ on Birmingham City signing Phil Neumann

And, speaking to Birmingham Live, Davies explained why he feels Neumann will be a fantastic addition to Blues, as he talked up his abilities as an all-round option in defence.

“We’ve tracked Phil for a while, we know a lot about him. As soon as I saw him and scouted him, in the summer I looked at him and I really liked the look of him; strong player, can bring the ball out from defence but defends well, and he’s quick. I’m glad to get that done and I look forward to him joining us in the summer.

“It was more for the summer just to make sure we’re planning ahead. We’re OK with defenders at the moment.”

Phil Neumann can become a key player for Birmingham City

As outlined above, Blues have pursued Neumann for some time, and the fact they have moved quickly to get him in ahead of next season shows just how highly-rated he is.

Clearly, Davies has been pushing for his arrival, and he obviously thinks he has the qualities to improve the team.

Of course, Blues still have work to do to win promotion, but you get the feeling that this signing was made with the Championship in mind.

To get Neumann to commit to the club when they’re still in League One shows he is firmly behind the project in place at St. Andrew’s as well, and he will be watching on over the next few months hoping his future teammates do the job by winning promotion.

Bringing in the defender offers an insight into the big plans that are in place for Birmingham if they do go up, and it’s an exciting time for the fans as they go on this journey under the new owners.

League One Table (as of 20/1/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 24 25 56 2 Wycombe Wanderers 26 24 54 3 Wrexham 26 18 51 4 Huddersfield Town 25 18 48

But, whilst he will be glad to have Neumann’s deal sorted, Davies’ only concern right now is on the challenge ahead.

Birmingham are gearing up for a crucial period, as they play fellow promotion hopefuls Wrexham and Huddersfield in the next eight days, starting at the Racecourse Ground on Thursday.