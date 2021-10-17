‘As simple as that’ – Derby boss Wayne Rooney highlights key to frustration in Preston draw

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed his frustration at the lack of goals as they drew another blank against Preston on Saturday.

Derby now have the joint-worst attack in the division having scored just seven goals so far this season.

In the game against Preston, Derby were knocking on the door but struggled to deliver the final blow when it came to putting the ball in the back of the net.

Tom Lawrence, Graeme Shinnie, and Ravel Morrison all had chances, and defender Curtis Davies hit the woodwork, but in the end, it was another bad day in front of goal for the Rams.

It’s not all bad though as Derby boast the best defensive record in the division, but Wayne Rooney has recognised the need for his side to score more often.

He told the Derby Telegraph: “We are trying to find ways of scoring more goals because it is not through lack of chances because we are creating chances. Maybe a lack of composure or not being ruthless enough in front of goal. We have to score more goals, it is as simple as that.”

He wasn’t overly critical though as he highlighted the positive performance and defensive record: “Good performance, good point, but it really should have been three.

“On the flip side it is three clean sheets in a row which is pleasing and that has helped us to get a point.”

Derby’s sixth draw of the season now means they’re up to three points and six points from safety.

The Verdict

Derby should take more positives from the game given the circumstances they find themselves and have found themselves in all season.

It’s a threadbare squad that’s been hit with a points deduction so any point should be seen as one gained rather than two dropped.

However, the high standards set by Rooney is pushing the players which is getting more out of them as the results and performances suggest. With Colin Kazim-Richards returning to action, that should help considerably in putting chances away and creating more.