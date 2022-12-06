“As simple as it is” – Carlton Palmer highlights Sheffield Wednesday January transfer window issue

Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt lots of defensive injury blows throughout this season, with recent issues for Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan testing the depth of the squad.

On Saturday, two full-backs in Reece James and Liam Palmer were tasked with operating in a back three, and whilst both returned strong displays, they will need to ensure competition is still running all the way through the team.

The Owls have positioned themselves well in the League One standings in third and they are a mere two points from the division’s summit.

Asked if he sees Darren Moore adding to his defensive options when January comes around, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Yeah, well, he’s got to do it now.

“I think they were waiting on Michael Ihiekwe to see how bad his injury is. They thought at first it wasn’t going to be too bad.

“But now he’s going to be sidelined for months and with Ben Heneghan also sidelined for months. they can’t afford to let this season go without him winning the title.

“So they have to go and get a centre-back. That’s as simple as it is and they will do. Chansiri will back Darren in this situation.”

The verdict

It is a situation that Moore would not have expected to be in after what was a mightily productive summer transfer window for the Owls, however, he should be looking to add.

Given that he is a lot of players to come back from injury, scanning the Premier League or Championship loan market is perhaps the most likely avenue for the Sheffield Wednesday boss.

As Palmer alludes to, the Owls have put a lot of resources into trying to secure promotion this season and it would be no surprise if further aid was given in the form of solving this defensive issue.

Sitting two points from the League One summit, the Owls are positioned well in the context of the rest of the campaign.