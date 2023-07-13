Italian side AS Roma are interested in Hull City defender Jacob Greaves, according to a report from Hull Live.

The Tigers will be looking to keep hold of their best assets in their quest to get back to the Premier League - but could potentially be tempted to cash in on players to boost Liam Rosenior's budget for the summer.

They haven't been too busy in the summer transfer window thus far - but they have recruited Xavier Simons permanently from Chelsea and will be looking to get a tune out of Liam Delap who has joined on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City.

In fairness, they may not need to be too busy in the market this summer considering they did plenty of business last year during Acun Ilicali's first full window, but Rosenior will surely be keen to put his stamp on the squad. The ex-Brighton and Reading defender will need to be wary of potential departures too though.

Hull City and AS Roma's relationship

Hull Live has reported that the two teams have struck up an alliance in "recent weeks", with the two clubs engaging in talks about how they run things.

The same outlet believes this relationship couldn't just prove to be fruitful for Roma, but also for Hull who may potentially have the opportunity to lure some players away from Jose Mourinho's side.

They have only brought one loanee in during this window so far, so if they are keen to take some of the Italian side's youngsters on cheap temporary deals, they could have the opportunity to do that.

Have AS Roma bid for Jacob Greaves?

Although Mourinho has been impressed by Greaves' performances, no official bid has been received for him at this stage.

They may have to cough up a very decent amount to lure him away from the MKM Stadium this summer, with the defender still having three years left on his deal.

He has also been linked with other sides in the past including Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest - and it wouldn't be a surprise if either them or other Premier League teams enter this race.

If they do, this increased competition could push his price tag up considerably, so it will be interesting to see whether Roma can fork out the amount needed to secure his signature.

Liam Rosenior doesn't want to lose him, so Ilicali won't be selling him on the cheap.

Should Hull City sell Jacob Greaves during this window?

They could generate quite a sizeable amount from his sale and this is why they should be open to cashing in on him during this window.

However, they could get a lot for him next summer too and if he can take his game to a new level during the 2023/24 campaign, he will be worth even more next year.

This is why it's tricky to know whether this is the best time to sell him.

They should see what bids come in and then take it from there - but they also need to have targets lined up and ready to pursue if he does go because they will need to replace him.

If they don't, it could be costly because he's a top-quality player.