Leicester City are set to lose a number of key players following relegation from the Premier League, whether that be through big-money sales this summer or individuals departing on a free transfer.

One of those that falls into the latter category is Belgium international midfielder Youri Tielemans, whose four-and-a-half year stint at the Foxes is set to come to an end in a few weeks time.

What is Youri Tielemans' Leicester City situation?

Having spent a successful few months on loan in 2019 at the King Power Stadium, Tielemans was signed permanently from AS Monaco for a significant fee of £32 million.

Tielemans has been pretty much a regular when fit for the Foxes in his four years as a permanent player, and he wrote himself into City folklore in 2021 when firing home the only goal of the FA Cup final against Chelsea in one of the best strikes ever seen at Wembley.

His future at Leicester has looked bleak for a number of months though with the expectation that he would leave regardless of the divsion the club would find themselves in for the 2023-24 season, but relegation to the Championship sealed his decision.

With his departure this summer confirmed by the club in their retained list, Aston Villa were reported to be the first club to make a move for the 26-year-old as they look to bolster their squad for a crack at the UEFA Europa Conference League, per The Athletic.

Unai Emery's side are expected to make an official move soon for the Belgian, but they've been joined in the race by an overseas club.

AS Roma join the race to sign Youri Tielemans

Football League World's sources confirmed earlier in the week that foreign clubs were looking to sign Tielemans this summer ahead of Villa, and that the player himself is keen to play UEFA Champions League football if he can.

Those demands have had to be eased slightly, as has his expectations of a £150,000 per week contract, but one club who are set to show their hand are AS Roma.

According to a report from Gianluca Di Marzio, Jose Mourinho's side have been in contact with Tielemans in regards to a move to Italian capital, with I Giallorossi plying their trade in the UEFA Europa League next season following a sixth-placed finish in Serie A.

However, Tielemans is said to be holding out to see what offers arrive from the Premier League before considering moving abroad, which perhaps hands Villa the advantage in the race.