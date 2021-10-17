‘As player/manager? Sign him up!’ – Many Cardiff fans react to former player’s plea

Cardiff City were beaten 3-0 by Swansea City in the South Wales derby on Sunday in what was a very one-sided victory for the Swans.

It’s left many feeling angry and frustrated after such a poor performance, which was their sixth defeat in a row and it’s now cranked up the pressure for manager Mick McCarthy.

It wasn’t just fans that were frustrated but former players too as ex-Bluebird Joe Ledley weighed in with his thoughts.

The former Cardiff midfielder came through the ranks at the club and was a key player throughout a very successful period for the club under Dave Jones before he left for Celtic in 2010.

Ledley tweeted during the game letting his former employers know he’s not retired just yet saying: “Cardiff City I’m still available.”

Since leaving Cardiff in 2010, Ledley has turned out for six different clubs including Celtic, Crystal Palace, Derby County, Charlton Athletic, Newcastle Jets, and Newport County.

Even at the age of 34, Ledley clearly still thinks he can do a job in the Cardiff midfield and supporters have agreed, asking on Twitter for him to come back to the club.

Here’s what they’ve been saying…

You'd definitely add pace to that midfield — Nigel Harris (@NigelBlues) October 17, 2021

I'll pick you up if you chuck £20 in the tank. Be there first thing. — Bez™ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cardiff_Bez) October 17, 2021

Turn up for training, you’d walk into this midfield — Justin Thomas (@Justinbathomas) October 17, 2021

As player/manager? Sign him up city! — Soozles 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿💙 (@soozles_) October 17, 2021

At least you'll want to play for the badge. — Gareth Williams (@Mr_bluebird1927) October 17, 2021

Too much passion for this side Joe! You would also bring far too much pace for a Mick line up! — Huw (@huw_garrett) October 17, 2021

Got your managers certificates? 🙈💙💙💙💙 — Gavin Jenkins (@GavJinx10) October 17, 2021

Come on @joe16led get those boots back in for us lad. 👏🏽🙌🏽👏🏽🙌🏽 — Jane Braund (@jdd1911) October 17, 2021

As manager Joe — AA weetman (@Aabluebirds1) October 17, 2021