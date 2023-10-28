Highlights Murray Wallace has praised former boss Gary Rowett but sees his departure as a fresh start for Millwall.

The squad views the change as an exciting opportunity to reset.

Rowett's departure can be seen as a positive move for the club, although his successor has big shoes to fill considering the stability that the 49-year-old provided at The Den.

Millwall defender Murray Wallace wasn't short of praise for former boss Gary Rowett but also said his team see his departure as a fresh start for the club, speaking to the South London Press.

The 49-year-old had spent nearly four years in charge of the Lions, guiding the club through the Covid-19 pandemic and almost managing to secure a top-six finish last season.

The Lions have had real stability under Rowett - and managed to keep themselves in the promotion mix for a decent amount of the 2022/23 campaign despite the fact Jed Wallace had left to join West Browmich Albion on the expiration of his contract at The Den last year.

And they were on course to secure a place in the top six on the final day, but suffered a 4-3 home defeat against Blackburn Rovers which allowed them to be pushed out of the play-offs.

The early stages of this term for Rowett were mixed, winning on the opening day at Middlesbrough but also had negative chants coming his way from the Lions' supporters away at Norwich City.

These chants at Carrow Road were audible - and the 49-year-old spoke about them after the game at Carrow Road.

Despite this tension, it looked as though he was going to guide them through the previous international break and into this set of fixtures, but it was announced on Wednesday last week that he would leave the club, with that mutual decision being agreed between him and the Championship club.

His departure came as a bit of a shock, not just because other managers were arguably at more risk of leaving their clubs in the division but also because this decision was made just days before their clash against Preston North End when they had the whole break to make this change.

What did Murray Wallace say about Gary Rowett's departure?

Wallace was just one of many people who was shocked by Rowett's departure and he had no shortage of praise for his former boss when speaking to the South London Press.

However, the 30-year-old has also revealed that the squad sees this change as a fresh start.

He said: "As well as Gary has done with us, and as much as we enjoyed playing under him, the way we are looking at it now is that it’s almost a fresh start for everyone. It can be an exciting time, to reset and go again.

"While we respect the job he has done, we acknowledge that we’re a good group of players that have been building every year and we’ve brought in some more good quality players again this year.

"It’s ultimately down to us to put in the performances and get the results."

Could Gary Rowett's departure be a positive for Millwall?

Rowett seemed to be ready to hand the job over to someone else.

And because of this, his departure can be seen as a positive at this stage.

However, how successful the Lions are in the next season or two could determine whether his departure is actually a good thing or not.

Rowett provided stability and in their division, that's arguably good enough considering the calibre of teams they are competing against.

But a change is often needed to prevent things from going stale - and the Lions have probably made this decision (along with Rowett) before it's too late.