Bolton Wanderers should not be prioritising a move for Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff in the summer transfer window.

That's according to Football League World's Bolton Wanderers fan pundit, Oliver Jaques, who admits that there are other position the club need to strengthen more, rather than adding another striker.

Langstaff attracting plenty of interest

Last season, Langstaff enjoyed a prolific campaign to help Notts County win promotion back to the Football League, via the National League play-offs.

He has since backed that up in League Two during the current campaign. Since the start of this season, the 27-year-old has scored 28 goals in 45 league appearances for the Magpies.

Perhaps not surprisingly, that appears to be generating plenty of interest in the striker, ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to a recent report from Wrexham Insider, Bolton, along with League One play-off rivals Peterbrough United and League Two promotion winners Wrexham, are interested in signing Langstaff when the market opens.

However, it seems as though there may be a sense among some Bolton supporters, that a move for the Notts County man may not be the most important one they can make this summer.

Bolton only added to their striker options in the January transfer window, when Aaron Collins signed from Bristol Rovers on a deal until the summer of 2027.

Meanwhile, their top scorer this season, Dion Charles also has a long-term contract with the club.

Add in the other attacking options the club have, and Jaques feels that a move for Langstaff may not be the most necessary for the Trotters, even if he admits the Notts County man is the type of player he would like at the club.

When asked if those deals for Charles and Collins meant there would be an overload of strikers at the club if they signed Langstaff as well, the Bolton fan told Football League World:

"I think you're right. We probably have other priorities in the summer, position-wise. We just need a bit more balance to the squad, and I think, as much as I would love to have a player of Macaulay Langstaff's ability, absolutely would love to have him.

"But not only have you got to balance the books at the level we're at, it's not a bottomless pit of money, but you've also got to keep everybody happy, and forwards, strikers are notoriously some of the hardest to keep happy, especially if they're not getting game time.

"I'm really looking forward to having a full season of Aaron Collins and seeing what he's capable of, I think Charles has got credit in the bank so I'd like to see Charles and Collins going into next season.

"I like Adeboyejo as well, and then you've also got Dan Nlundulu whose contract runs beyond summer, into the following summer so that leaves us with four and that's without considering Carlos Mendes Gomes and people like (Cameron) Jerome who if we're still in League One, Evatt might want to keep around the club because he's been useful as well."

There are still three years remaining on Langstaff's contract with Notts County, securing his future at Meadow Lane until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Bolton go into the final game of the regular League One season on Saturday knowing they could snatch an automatic promotion place if they beat Peterborough, and Derby County lose at home to already-relegated Carlisle United.

If that does not happen, then Ian Evatt's side will face the lottery of the play-offs as they chase promotion back to the Championship.

Current League One standings Position Club Played Goal Difference Points 2nd Derby County 45 +39 89 3rd Bolton Wanderers 45 +35 86 As of 25th April 2024

Langstaff would be a good but not needed signing for Bolton

It does seem as though this is a fair assessment of the situation when it comes to the Trotters striking options.

Right now, Evatt has plenty of proven goalscorers available to him, so it is not like he will be going into the market feeling he needs to sign another.

Indeed, there are other areas of his squad where it does feel like he needs to add more depth instead.

Given his contract situation, quality, and the level of interest there is from elsewhere, it is unlikely that Langstaff will be a cheap signing this summer.

Completing this move could therefore take a significant chunk out of Bolton's budget, and limit their ability to make those other signings that they might need more.

With that in mind, it does feel as though a deal for Langstaff is certainly not one that Evatt and co. need to be prioritising right now, as they prepare for the summer transfer window.