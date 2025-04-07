Rayan Kolli may still be working his way back from injury, but the young Queens Park Rangers forward is not short of admirers.

A product of the QPR academy, the 20-year-old has impressed in flashes this season and now finds himself at the centre of a potential summer transfer tug-of-war, with top-flight clubs from France and Saudi Arabia circling.

Ligue 1 giants and Saudi clubs circle for QPR’s Rayan Kolli

Rayan Kolli is the subject of growing transfer interest from both Europe and the Middle East, with AS Monaco, Lille, Al-Hilal and Damac FC all making enquiries for the Queens Park Rangers forward, according to a report by Foot Mercato.

The 20-year-old attacker is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, but that hasn’t stopped clubs from expressing their admiration. Ligue 1 duo Monaco and Lille are reportedly tracking Kolli closely, with the latter said to have tabled a contract proposal.

Meanwhile, Saudi sides Al-Hilal and Damac FC have also entered the frame. Foot Mercato claims that Damac have made a formal offer, while Al-Hilal are impressed by Kolli’s profile and potential.

However, the report stops short of revealing financial details or contract length for any of the offers.

The QPR academy graduate, who has spent over 11 years at the club, remains under contract after signing a new long-term deal in January. Despite his current fitness issues, interest from abroad suggests clubs believe in his long-term value and development trajectory.

Injury hampers momentum in promising season for Rayan Kolli

It’s been a stop-start season for Rayan Kolli, who has shown flashes of promise in the Championship before being ruled out with a hamstring injury in January.

The forward has made 15 league appearances for the Hoops this season, including seven starts, scoring four goals and providing two assists. An FA Cup goal against Leicester City takes his season-tally to five.

Though raw, Kolli has impressed with his direct running, dribbling ability, and physical presence in duels. His pressing game and ball-carrying skills have been eye-catching, even though his first full senior campaign has been disrupted by injury.

Rayan Kolli in the 24/25 Championship Appearances 15 Goals 4 Assists 2 Minutes 595 Dribble success 69.2% Tackles won 75% Duels won 40%

Speaking recently to West London Sport,