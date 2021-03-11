As Max Aarons rumours continue, Norwich City should consider Championship 23-year-old as potential replacement: Opinion

They may have kept hold of him last summer despite their relegation from the Premier League, but it now seems that while Norwich City look destined to return to the top-flight of English football, the chances of Max Aarons’ leaving Carrow Road in the summer, are becoming increasingly likely.

Right now, reports linking Aarons to a number of high profile clubs – such as Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Arsenal and Everton – refusing to go away, further enhancing the pressure on Norwich when it comes to retaining the services of the Canaries’ academy graduate.

Indeed, with Norwich’s majority shareholder Delia Smith recently admitting that losing Aarons is inevitable, and head of football development Stuart Weaver conceding that the defender could be playing in the Champions League as early as next season, it does seem as though the Canaries are preparing themselves for Aarons’ departure sooner rather than later.

Consequentially, it seems as though Daniel Farke’s side are going to have to find themselves a new right back, potentially during the summer transfer window, and it could be argued that they need not look much further than when Blackburn Rovers arrive at Carrow Road, in little more than a week’s time.

As things stand, Ryan Nyambe is currently part of a long list of players who are set to be out of contract at Ewood Park at the end of the season, and that is something that ought to be coming into the minds of those Norwich as they consider a potential replacement for Aarons.

Recent seasons have seen Nyambe establish himself as one of the most reliable right-backs in the Championship, with very few attackers getting any sort of joy out of the Namibian international across the course of the season so far.

At the other end of the pitch, Nyambe’s attacking threat has improved considerably over time, with his pace and physicality allowing him to get in behind defenders and pull the ball back into the area, providing the sort of opportunities that a striker such as Teemu Pukki would surely relish.

Have each of these 24 former Norwich players retired or not?

1 of 24 Johan Elmander? Retired Still Playing

With 115 Championship appearances under his belt as well, and at 23-years of age, Nyambe is also at the stage of his career where, considering the level of his recent performances, he ought to be thinking of making the step up to the Premier League sooner rather than later, while he still has plenty of time to improve further and adapt to that level.

Unlike Norwich, Blackburn are not a club who are likely to be in a position to do that as early as next season, and given the Canaries seemingly inevitable need for a right-back, this could be a deal that suits all parties.

Indeed, Nyambe’s contract situation at Ewood Park means he could be easily affordable for a newly-promoted Premier League club – should Norwich achieve that feat.

Admittedly, Blackburn do have the option to trigger a 12-month extension on Nyambe’s deal until the end of next season, but even then, they could be under pressure to sell this summer, in order to avoid losing him for free further not much further down the line.

Even if that does prove to be the case, then Norwich may have a useful bargaining tool in the form of midfielder Tom Trybull, who has started to come into his own during his loan at Ewood Park from East Anglia in recent weeks, meaning you wonder Rovers could start to think about a permanent summer move for the German, something Norwich could then use to their advantage if they were to look to seal a deal with Rovers for Nyambe.

There is of course, the possibility that Norwich could be left disappointed, and Rovers delighted here, with Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray confirming there is a the offer of a new contract at Ewood Park on the table for Nyambe, meaning his departure from the Lancashire club – which Rovers will surely be desperate to avoid – is still far from certain.

But if, as looks like it could be the case, Aarons is to leave Norwich this summer, the Canaries are simply going to have find a new right back, and this is at least, one avenue for them that appears to be well worth exploring.