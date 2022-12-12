“As long as…” – Exciting Ross Stewart, West Brom update provided by Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that Ross Stewart will make the bench against West Bromwich Albion this evening “as long as he feels strong and confident”.

The Black Cats striker has been absent since suffering a thigh injury ahead of the Middlesbrough game in October but scored 26 times as he fired them to promotion from League One last term and had made a fast start to life in the second tier.

Stewart had bagged five goals and three assists in seven Championship games before his injury so his return will be a major boost for Sunderland.

They host West Brom at the Stadium of Light today and, speaking to club media, Mowbray has confirmed that the 26-year-old could be set to make his long-awaited return to action.

He said: “Ross Stewart will make the bench as long as he feels strong and confident.

“When a player has been out for a while it’s not just my decision, he has to feel confident in his body and ready to impact the game.”

A win for Sunderland this evening would move them to within a point of the top six.

Their opponents are 22nd in the Championship as things stand but have won three games on the bounce under new head coach Carlos Corberan.

The Verdict

This is an exciting update for Sunderland, who could finally have Stewart back available to play some part tonight.

Mowbray has managed the situation really well so far as less experienced coaches may have felt pressure to rush him back too soon.

The 59-year-old has been clear from the off that he was prepared to be as patient as necessary and the Black Cats look set to benefit over the next few weeks.

Hopefully, we see Stewart named among the substitutes for what could be a testing game against Albion this evening.