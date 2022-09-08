“As long as he’s keeping the manager happy” – Rotherham United fan pundit offers verdict on current club ownership

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Having taken over the club in 2008, Tony Stewart has now been at the Rotherham United helm for 14 odd years.

During that time, Stewart has overseen five promotions, with the caveat being that the club have also been relegated three times, too.

The club are undoubtedly in a better place now than when he took over, but in recent years, the consistent Championship relegations back to League One will have been a disappointment.

“But currently, I am happy, as long as he’s keeping the manager happy. That’s that’s all that matters for me. “He could back him [Paul Warne] a bit more, I think there’s been times where wages have done us in when trying to get a player, so I’d like it if Tony Stewart did back the manager more. “But, in regards to either putting us in in debt or being stingy with his money, I’d rather him be a bit more stingy with his money and and keep us afloat, absolutely. The Verdict You can certainly see what our fan pundit is saying here. It must be frustrating missing out on signings at times, and given the clubs up and down recent history in the Championship and League One, it’s natural to wonder whether that little bit of injection of funds would make a difference. As Tom points out, though, he would much rather the ownership do things sensibly and not rack up big club debts, rather than splashing the cash and ending up in a precarious financial situation down the line. At this early stage the club have started the season well and fingers crossed they can put up a real survival challenge in the Championship this season.