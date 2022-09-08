Rotherham United
“As long as he’s keeping the manager happy” – Rotherham United fan pundit offers verdict on current club ownership
This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…
With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Rotherham United fan pundit Tom Eyre whether or not he was happy with the current ownership at the foootball club.
“It’s hard to decide whether you’re happy or not with your ownership of the club because everyone wants the owner to splash out money on big signings etc,” Tom told FLW.
10 simple facts that every Rotherham United fan should know – But do you?
“But currently, I am happy, as long as he’s keeping the manager happy. That’s that’s all that matters for me.
“He could back him [Paul Warne] a bit more, I think there’s been times where wages have done us in when trying to get a player, so I’d like it if Tony Stewart did back the manager more.
“But, in regards to either putting us in in debt or being stingy with his money, I’d rather him be a bit more stingy with his money and and keep us afloat, absolutely.
The Verdict
You can certainly see what our fan pundit is saying here.
It must be frustrating missing out on signings at times, and given the clubs up and down recent history in the Championship and League One, it’s natural to wonder whether that little bit of injection of funds would make a difference.
As Tom points out, though, he would much rather the ownership do things sensibly and not rack up big club debts, rather than splashing the cash and ending up in a precarious financial situation down the line.
At this early stage the club have started the season well and fingers crossed they can put up a real survival challenge in the Championship this season.