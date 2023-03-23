Sitting ninth in the Championship standings entering the final international break of this Championship campaign, West Brom remain in the hunt for a play-off spot.

Carlos Corberan's side are currently five points shy of Millwall in sixth place, however, they do have a game in hand on the Lions that they will be striving to take full advantage of.

Set to be a tense finale, with seemingly three play-off spots still up for grabs, how this season ends up could have a large impact on how the summer plays out for the Baggies.

When this current campaign comes to an end, Corberan will be presented with a full opportunity to assemble a squad that he believes will be capable of winning the Championship, or avoiding the Premier League relegation battle.

Whilst we wait and see what happens next for the Baggies, here, we take a look at the current West Brom players who are set to depart The Hawthorns in the summer...

Jake Livermore

Club captain Jake Livermore is set to see his contract expire in the summer, with the 33-year-old not featuring in the Championship since the turn of the year.

The midfielder has been limited to just 805 minutes of second-tier action this season and whilst an important figure in the dressing room, the likelihood is that West Brom do not try to agree fresh terms.

Possessing lots of midfield quality, the division West Brom are playing their football in next season should not have an impact on his Baggies future.

Kean Bryan

Long-term absentee Kean Bryan will also see his deal at The Hawthorns expire in the summer, with the central defender missing the last 16 months through injury.

Now 26, he will likely leave West Brom when the current campaign comes to an end, as it remains to be seen if he will be fit again before his deal expires.

Erik Pieters

Erik Pieters arrived at the Midlands club back in September and has emerged as a regular starter ever since, with the 34-year-old only penning down a short-term deal upon arrival.

Corberan will certainly have a decision to make over the next few months which could be determined by whether or not promotion can be achieved.

Quevin Castro

Currently out on loan at Gateshead after a spell at Notts County, Quevin Castro is a younger member of the squad who has a fast-approaching expiry date on his contract.

The 21-year-old will be striving to impress the National League outfit which could play a part in him earning a longer Albion stay.

Rico Richards, Jamie Andrews, Mo Faal

Youngsters Rico Richards, Jamie Andrews, Mo Faal will see their deals expire in the summer as it remains to be seen if there is a West Brom future for any of the developing trio.