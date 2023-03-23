Watford remain hopeful of achieving a play-off place in the Championship this season.

The Hornets currently sit 10th in the league standings and five points adrift of Millwall in sixth, but with Chris Widler having recently taken charge, the hope is that the club can go on a good run and sneak into the top six.

Regardless of which division the Hornets are playing their football next season, though, there are a number of big decisions to be made over the current playing squad.

That will include deciding whether or not to give player's on expiring deals a new contract this summer, or not.

With that in mind, below, we've taken a look at the Watford players currently due to leave the club come June 30th, as per Transfermarkt.

Players set to depart on June 30th

Craig Cathcart

Experienced defender Craig Cathcart is one name currently set to depart Vicarage Road this summer.

The Northern Irishman has been at the club since 2014, and has still played a big part this campaign, featuring 24 times in the Championship.

It wouldn't be a great surprise to see a very short-term offer extended, but at present, he is set to depart.

Tom Cleverley

Officially club captain, experienced midfielder Tom Cleverley is another who sees his current contract run out this year.

The 33-year-old has had a terrible time with injuries this campaign, featuring just four times for the Hornets.

Discussions, though, are said to be ongoing over a potential new deal.

Leandro Bacuna

Arriving on a short-term deal in the midst of a real injury crisis through the winter, Leandro Bacuna is another set to leave the club soon.

The midfielder has featured eight times in the Championship so far.

There have been the odd promising performance from the 31-year-old but he is set to leave in a few months.

Britt Assombalonga

Last but not least, another arrival midway through the season, forward Britt Assombalonga is set to depart in the summer.

He is still fully yet to get up to full match speed since his January arrival, in honesty, but has made seven appearances anyway, netting his first goal recently.

The club hold an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months as per Transfermarkt but it seems unlikely this will happen at this stage.

Loanees

Of course, as well as the above permanent players set to leave the club at the end of June, by then, the club's loanees for the season will also have departed.

This means that as it stands, Keinan Davis, Hamza Choudhury, Hassane Kamara, Matheus Martins, Henrique Araujo will all return to their parent clubs at the end of the campaign.