Sunderland have had a positive return to the Championship, with the side likely to finish in the top half, even if a play-off finish looks frustratingly out of reach.

Nevertheless, the Black Cats will be pleased with the progress they’ve made, particularly as they had to cope with Alex Neil leaving earlier in the campaign to join Stoke City.

However, where losing a manager may have caused everything to fall apart for Sunderland in the past, that’s no longer the case, as there appears to be a much better structure in place under owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

He has put money into the club to improve the squad, whilst sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has changed the transfer philosophy, with the general focus now on bringing young, hungry players into the group. Of course, there are still areas to improve, and the fact Sunderland have stuttered in recent weeks, shows the squad has perhaps lacked depth to go the distance in the battle to reach the top six.

Yet, on the whole, Sunderland are a club in a good place right now, and that’s evident by the contract situation involving the current squad.

Unlike rivals in the Championship, there are no key figures running down their deals who could be looking for their next move in the coming weeks.

Ross Stewart did have a deal that expired in 2023, but the Wearside outfit unsurprisingly decided to trigger the 12-month option they had on the striker, which protects them ahead of the upcoming window. Given his importance to the team, the club are working on an extension with the Scottish striker, and there is a hope that something can be agreed, to ensure they aren’t in a difficult position this time next year.

It’s a similar story with two other senior players at the club, as Danny Batth and Alex Pritchard were both listed as having their deals expiring at the end of the season.

Naturally, that worried the Sunderland fans, but Speakman gave a positive update last month as he confirmed that, like Stewart, the club had a one-year option on the pair which they have taken up, so they are contracted until 2024 as well.

Other than that, there are no pressing issues that Sunderland have to deal with, although in Joe Gelhardt and Amad Diallo, they have players who are on loan from Leeds United and Manchester United respectively. Therefore, they will return to their parent clubs in the summer, and will presumably be replaced by the recruitment team when the window opens.

Another loanee is Eduoard Michut, but his case is different as the Black Cats do have an option to make his move permanent from PSG. But, Premier League interest in the midfielder means this may not be a straightforward deal for the Championship side to get over the line.

Overall, Sunderland won’t be panicking ahead of the transfer window, with the squad in a healthy state.

