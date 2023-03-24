Sheffield Wednesday will be striving to respond when they visit League One's bottom club Forest Green Rovers on Sunday after the Owls saw their 23-game unbeaten run come to an end at Barnsley during the week.

Darren Moore's side have suffered just four defeats this season, with the Yorkshire club bouncing back with three points after all of their defeats thus far this third-tier season.

Now two points off Plymouth Argyle in top-spot and three points above Ipswich Town in third, the Owls have two games in hand on the Pilgrims and one game in hand on the Tractor Boys.

It is set to be an exciting end to this League One campaign, with Barnsley also throwing themselves into the automatic promotion picture following a 12-game unbeaten run.

The facts that the Owls are no closer to knowing what division they will be in next season, it makes it difficult for the club's hierarchy to make decisions about next season and plan how the summer may play out from a recruitment perspective.

Whilst we wait and see how Sheffield Wednesday get on during the concluding stages of this third-tier season, here, we take a look at the players who have contracts that will expire this summer...

Influential duo Barry Bannan and Josh Windass are the two biggest names that have contracts that are set to expire in the summer, however, both have options for the clubs to extend their deals for a further 12 months.

Dominic Iorfa is another vitally important individual whose contract situation is uncertain, with the defender's deal set to expire in a few months.

Switching attention to players who look like they could depart, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Callum Paterson will see their deals expire in the summer, with the former attracting widespread interest in January.

On the flanks, Liam Palmer and Marvin Johnson have fast-expiring deals at Hillsborough, as it remains to be seen if further deals for the experienced pair will come about.

Jaden Brown's future at the club is an interesting one after starting a few games in recent weeks, with the 24-year-old's deal soon to be expiring, whilst Jack Hunt's time with the Owls is also an uncertain situation.

George Byers, like Bannan and Windass, sees the club have the option of extending his deal for another 12-months, whilst veteran striker Lee Gregory is in a similar position.

Dennis Adeniran's progression this season has been hindered by injuries and has a contract that expires in 2023.