Even though Sheffield United have put under a transfer embargo at the moment they are still able to offer players new contracts and trigger existing options in deals to keep individuals at Bramall Lane if they see fit.

The Blades do not have a squad that is ready-made for the Premier League should they get there, but Paul Heckingbottom has shown a lot of faith in players coming towards the end of their current deals and may do so on the negotiation table.

Some of the players who are considering their futures will want assurances around the club's ownership before signing a fresh agreement, and all parties will be hoping that that situation is resolved as soon as possible.

Here, we have taken a look at the players that could leave the Blades at the end of their deals this summer...

Wes Foderingham

Foderingham has been a key contributor for the Blades since dropping to the second tier and has been the undisputed number one glovesman in Heckingbottom's reign.

The 32-year-old does feel like someone that United could rely on in the top-flight next season, and therefore it would be a surprise to see him depart for free.

Jack O'Connell

O'Connell has been out for nearly three seasons and is set to reach the expiration of his deal at Bramall Lane this summer.

The Blades may have to fund the rest of O'Connell's rehabilitation, and so even if he is not a registered player anymore the centre back could be spotted in and around the club next season, if he does not recover before the end of the campaign.

Jack Robinson

Robinson is out of contract in the summer, and it feels like his chances of getting an extension would increase if the Blades do not win promotion.

The 29-year-old is a dependable player in the second tier but may not be of the requisite quality to make the step up.

Enda Stevens

Stevens has not played since the start of January and with Max Lowe becoming first choice left wing back this season, the Irishman will more than likely be looking for a new club in the summer.

He has been unfortunate to see the last couple of seasons impacted by injury.

Oliver Norwood

It does seem like the Blades are in a good position to tie Norwood down to an extension in the summer.

But, it is unlikely that a decision is made with the 31-year-old until the season has reached its conclusion.

John Fleck

It is starting to feel like Fleck is approaching the end of a very successful spell at Sheffield United.

The Scotsman will reach the end of his current deal in the summer and has gradually fallen down the pecking order over the course of this season.

Ismaila Coulibaly

Coulibaly's peculiar Blades career could come to an end this summer.

The 22-year-old arrived on a three-year deal from Sarpsborg in the summer of 2020 and has gone on to make just five first team appearances.

The Blades would be set to receive a small fee for his services even if he does become unattached due to his age.

Ben Osborn

Osborn has struggled to nail down a starting berth under Heckingbottom, and it would not be a surprise to see the versatile midfielder move on in the summer.

It is amazing to think that Osborn will turn 29 at the start of next season and the chances are that he will leave Bramall Lane if they seal promotion.

Oli McBurnie

McBurnie's contract situation should be something of a priority for the Blades, with the Scotsman re-proving himself as one of the best strikers outside of the Premier League this term.

McBurnie may want to wait until off-pitch situation is a little clearer.

Billy Sharp

Sharp may be in the same boat as Fleck, and though the fierce competitor can still contribute at second tier level, his attacking output has dropped off significantly this season.

The 37-year-old may decide to hang up his boots after a stellar career in English football this summer.

Daniel Jebbison

Jebbison's contract situation should also be towards the top of the Blades' priority list.

There may be an unpublicised option to extend it given the relaxed approach United have taken, and they would receive a fee if the 19-year-old departed this summer irrespective of his contract.