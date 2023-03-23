It could well be another summer of change at QPR.

Mick Beale led the rebuild ahead of the 2022/23 campaign but, assuming he steers them clear of relegation, Gareth Ainsworth is set to be in charge this time around.

The R's head coach will have plenty of decisions to make - about the players already at the club as well as those he wants to recruit.

It's the former we're looking at today as we outline the out-of-contract players set to leave Loftus Road at the end of June as things stand...

5 Luke Amos

Amos penned a three-year deal when he signed from Tottenham in 2020, which means he will leave the club as a free agent this summer if a new contract or extension isn't signed.

The 26-year-old midfielder's time in W12 has been hampered by injury but he's been a useful player when fit and is likely someone the R's will want to keep hold of.

4 Jordan Archer

Archer has been a backup throughout his time at Loftus Road - making just three appearances for the R's since his arrival in the summer of 2021.

The 29-year-old is useful goalkeeping cover at Championship level but may want to leave in order to compete for a starting role elsewhere.

3 Leon Balogun

Signed by Beale last summer due to the Rangers connection, the experienced centre-back made a strong start to life at Loftus Road but has managed just 12 appearances due to injury.

The defence may be an area that the west Londoners look to strengthen in the summer, which could mean Balogun departs.

2 Chris Martin

The experienced strike signed a short-term deal when he joined free agent in February and has told FLW that he is keen to earn a new contract in W12.

Martin certainly seems to have won Ainsworth's trust - having started every game of his tenure and even worn the captain's armband on occasion.

Whether that is enough to earn the 34-year-old a new deal remains to be seen but the R's are short up top.

1 Charlie Owens

It could well be the end of the road at Loftus Road for Owens, whose contract is set to expire at the end of June.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined the R's from Tottenham as a youth player in 2017 but has never been able to make the transition to the senior side.

He spent the first half of the season on loan at Colchester United in League Two but struggled to make much of an impact so it seems his level is below the Championship.