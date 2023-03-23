With their Championship status pretty much secured with no real chance of promotion or relegation with eight matches to play, Preston North End can soon start to look towards squad building for the 2023-24 season.

Whilst still only seven points off the play-off spots, it's unlikely that the Lilywhites are going to be able to put the run of results together required and combine it with teams above them dropping enough points to force their way into the top six.

Therefore, Ryan Lowe and the hierarchy at Deepdale can start to figure out who they want to stay at the club for next season and who they want to move on.

North End have a number of players out of contract at the conclusion of the current campaign - let's see whose deals will be expiring come the end of June.

Josh Onomah

The most recent signing at Deepdale, having penned a short-term contract in January after his Fulham contract was mutually terminated, PNE supporters have not had much chance to see the midfielder in action.

The 25-year-old has made just five substitute appearances so far and has been working on his fitness in an attempt to start matches under Lowe, but he's not done anything yet to suggest he will get an extension.

Robbie Brady

With plenty of Premier League and international experience under his belt, Brady was thought of as a good signing even though he has proven to be injury prone over the years.

The Irishman has racked up 29 appearances for the Lilywhites in the Championship this season and notched five assists, with a fierce battle for the left wing-back spot with Man United loanee Alvaro Fernandez.

Brady is likely to be a high earner though at Deepdale and that could factor in as to whether or not he is offered a new deal.

Daniel Johnson

The longest-serving player at North End at over eight years, Johnson hasn't showed much consistency during the current campaign but hasn't always been a regular starter under Lowe.

He is starting to show some better performances though in recent weeks, but he is another player who you would imagine is among the top earners at the club.

No talks have taken place yet regarding a renewal but you'd expect discussions to be had in the coming weeks.

Ben Woodburn

The ex-Liverpool midfielder was somewhat of a risk-free signing back in the summer following his release from Hearts, with Lowe taking a punt on the 11-cap Wales international.

It hasn't entirely worked out for the 23-year-old though, with his performances being indifferent and he hasn't provided that touch of class needed.

PNE hold a club option to extend his contract by a year, but you'd be hard-pressed to say he deserves it.

Greg Cunningham

Whether it was in his initial stint at Deepdale or his return in 2021, Cunningham never lets North End down when called upon.

The Irishman has not always been a regular starter since coming back two years ago but he has been afforded more of a chance this season when injuries have hit the squad, and even at the age of 32 he could be worth another year.

Matthew Olosunde

The forgotten man of the squad - Olosunde signed in the summer of 2021 from Rotherham United but has featured just three times in all competitions.

North End tried to get him out of the door in January but nothing materialised - he will certainly be leaving however when his contract is up this summer.