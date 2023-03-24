There is plenty to be positive about for Portsmouth, even if they can't fight their way into the play-offs this term.

John Mousinho has made a strong start to life at Fratton Park - winning eight of his first 14 games to help Pompey sit seven points back from the top six in ninth with nine games left of the season.

The young coach will want to make changes to his squad this summer but will have some calls to make on current players before the window opens.

Here, we've highlighted the Portsmouth players that are set to leave at the end of June as things stand...

Ronan Curtis

The winger has suggested that he would be open to signing a new contract at Fratton Park, claiming it is in the hands of "the gaffer, the board and the owners".

Pompey will surely not want to left Curtis leave as a free agent despite him suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Joshua Oluwayemi

One of a number of players that have a one-year extension in their deal, it would be shock to see Oluwayemi leave as a free agent in June.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper is still quite raw but looks to have a bright future so Pompey will surely trigger the extension if they don't hand him a new deal.

Michael Jacobs

The one-year extension Jacobs signed last year includes a 12-month option that will be triggered if he reaches a certain number of league games.

We don't know what that threshold is but the 31-year-old has made it clear he'd like to earn a new contract at Fratton Park as well.

Ryan Tunnicliffe

Tunnicliffe has been a regular fixture under Mousinho so we can expect him to be a Pompey player next term.

The South Coast club are able to trigger a one-year option in the 30-year-old's deal but he is currently set to leave as a free agent.

Connor Ogilvie

Ogilvie is enjoying one of his better seasons at Fratton Park so with a one-year extension available to the club and Mousinho keen to keep him, he is unlikely to leave at the end of June.

But as that is yet to be triggered, he is currently on course to do so.

Clark Robertson

The Pompey captain was linked with a move away from the South Coast club in January and is out of contract in the summer.

He has been missing since the start of the year due to injury but returned to the bench for the win against Bristol Rovers last weekend.

Kieron Freeman

Injuries have hampered Freeman's second spell at Fratton Park.

The defender is out of contract in the summer and Mousinho has a decision to make as the club have a one-year option concerning the 31-year-old.

Louis Thompson

Pompey took up the one-year option in Thompson's contract last summer meaning they'll have to agree an extension if they want to keep him beyond June.

He seems to be a player that Mousinho trusts, which may mean that the 27-year-old is offered a new deal.

Jay Mingi

Probably the Pompey player whose contract situation has been discussed most in recent weeks, Mingi has drawn links to other EFL clubs.

The 21-year-old has revealed that talks have been held and that staying at Fratton Park "would be ideal".

Jayden Reid

Reid's future looks uncertain at the moment.

The 21-year-old winger has never featured for the Pompey first team and is sidelined with a nasty knee injury at the moment.