Port Vale have only won two of their last 13 League One matches but overall have had an excellent first season back in the third tier following promotion via the League Two play-offs last term.

Darrell Clarke has got the best out of a modest squad for the level and will be hoping to build on the progress that they have made in the summer.

Some of the players who have been crucial to Vale's rise in the last couple of seasons are approaching the end of their contracts and the club may already be in discussions with individuals.

Here, we have taken a look at the Vale players who could leave at the end of their contracts this summer...

Lucas Covolan

Lucas Covolan arrived from Torquay United in the summer of 2021, made 21 League Two appearances for Vale last term but has spent the season on loan at Chesterfield in the National League.

A new deal seems very unlikely at this stage.

Nathan Smith

Smith has been a key player in the backline for some years now and the club will be hoping to tie him down.

Although, the 26-year-old may have turned heads higher up the League One food chain.

Dan Jones

Jones' two-year deal comes to an end in the summer.

The left-back has not played since mid-February but has been a reliable defensive option for Clarke.

Mal Benning

Wembley hero Benning is out of contract in the summer.

The 29-year-old has been one of the first names on the team sheet at times this season, and it would be a surprise if a fresh agreement is not come to.

Sam Robinson

Robinson has only made ten starts this season, but as a low-cost backup option, the club may consider keeping him around for next term.

Ben Garrity

Garrity has been a crucial player once again for Vale this season and the club feels like a good fit for him at this point of his career.

A new deal should be achievable.

Tom Pett

Pett has not been as influential as he was last term in League Two, but the 31-year-old is someone who Clarke may want to put faith in for at least another season.

David Worrall

Worrall has stepped up to League One very well and has chipped in with six assists.

The 32-year-old would be unfortunate not to earn an extension in the summer.

James Wilson

Wilson has struggled with injuries this season but will have credit in the bank with Darrell Clarke.

Proving his fitness between now and the end of the campaign should see him secure a new deal.

Jamie Proctor

Having only started five league games in an injury-hit season, it could be the right time to part ways with the 30-year-old this summer.

Proctor would likely have suitors back in League Two.