They may currently top the League One table, but Plymouth Argyle are still embroiled in a dog fight for an automatic promotion spot to secure their place in next season's Championship.

The Pilgrims have been in the top two since September and have never surrendered their place - they have been top of the pile for much of the season but had recently seen Sheffield Wednesday overtake them in the standings.

With Ipswich, the Owls and Barnsley all having games in-hand on them though, Steven Schumacher's side could feasibly end up in the play-offs if they don't go on a winning run between now and the end of the season.

By the end of May though, and perhaps earlier than that, Plymouth will know their fate and position for the 2023-24 campaign, but which players may not be joining them on the journey?

Let's look at the individuals who will be out of contract as of now come the end of the season.

Ryan Hardie

If there is one player on the list that Plymouth could do with tying down as soon as possible it is perhaps Hardie.

The Scottish striker didn't have the most prolific of first seasons in League One having joined permanently from Blackpool in 2020, but 16 goals in the 2021-22 season and currently on 13 after 36 matches in the current campaign despite not starting every week is a fine record.

Still only 26 years of age with potential to improve, the club must try and get him on a longer-term deal.

Conor Grant

Grant was one of League One's top wing-backs for two years with 11 goals and 15 assists in 76 matches between August 2020 and May 2022, but this season has been one of injury struggles.

Just 10 appearances in all competitions due to multiple setbacks, Grant returned this week against Accrington Stanley and scored off the bench - if he is kept fit he is a real asset.

Danny Mayor

Mayor has been a stalwart for the Pilgrims for nearly four years, but at the age of 32 his influence is perhaps waning.

He does still start regularly but rarely completes 90 minutes and he hasn't scored at all this season so far - yet he's still probably worth keeping for 2023-24.

Brendan Galloway

Despite being 27 years of age, Zimbabwe international Galloway has racked up just 93 career appearances, with fitness being his big issue.

Again he spent a large portion of the current season on the sidelines and if Plymouth go up, you'd imagine Schumacher will be looking for upgrades.

Niall Ennis

Often one of Schumacher's first choices off the bench if he's not starting, Ennis does provide a goal threat when he's on the pitch, but you'd have to question whether he can step up to the Championship.

Still though, at the age of 23 and with 11 goals to his name this season he is worthy of a new deal.

James Bolton

He has played only 22 times since he arrived at Home Park in 2021, with injuries being a real problem in his game.

Despite starting a league game for the first time in over a year against Forest Green Rovers last week, and also scoring, Bolton suffered another setback against Accrington and his injuries mean he will be doing himself no favours if he wants an extended deal.

Adam Parkes

A backup goalkeeper at the age of 23, Parkes may be kept on for at least another year but he could decide that now is the time to depart to seek first-team football.