We don't yet know which division Millwall will be competing in next season.

The Lions have flirted with the play-offs on a number of occasions under Gary Rowett but 2022/23 looks like their best chance of a top six finish, which will bring with it the chance of promotion to the Premier League.

Whether or not they go up will dictate their summer strategy when it comes to the current squad and any new arrivals.

It's the former we're looking at today as we highlight the out-of-contract players that are set to leave The Den at the end of June as things stand...

5 Mason Bennett

Millwall did not disclose the length of the new deal Bennett signed in the summer of 2021 but, according to Transfermarkt, it is set to expire this summer.

Staying fit has been an issue for the forward, who has managed just 18 appearances this term.

10 goals and three assists in 98 appearances for the south London club is hardly a fantastic record either so he could find himself looking for a new club.

4 Jake Cooper

The towering centre-back is out of contract in the summer but will be someone that Rowett will surely want to keep hold of, whichever division the Lions are playing in.

Cooper has been a fantastic pickup for Millwall, racking up 292 appearances since his arrival in 2017, and the 2022/23 campaign has been no different as the 28-year-old has played every single Championship game.

3 George Evans

The versatile midfielder has featured 57 times for Millwall since joining from Derby County in February 2021. Due in part to injuries, his influence has waned significantly in recent seasons and he's played just 66 minutes of Championship football this term.

A summer exit seems the most likely scenario.

2 Scott Malone

Malone penned a contract extension in the summer of 2021 but his time at The Den could well come to an end in June.

The left-back has found himself down the pecking order this season and has struggled to make much of an impact since Rowett shifted to a back four.

The 31-year-old could be kept as cover if Millwall aren't promoted but it feels like the right time to cut ties.

1 Connal Trueman

The 28-year-old joined the Lions on a short-term deal last January but penned a one-year extension in the summer.

Trueman has found himself third in the pecking order at Millwall - behind George Long and Bart Bialowski, who both signed new deals earlier this year.

What that means for Trueman remains to be seen but he may want to seek opportunities elsewhere.