Middlesbrough are flying under Michael Carrick, and they will believe that a top two finish is a genuine possibility this season.

However, even if they have to settle for the play-offs, Boro are playing some excellent football, and they will no doubt back themselves to come through the high pressure games that could await.

No matter what happens though, it’s clear that Boro are progressing under Carrick, and there will be a lot of optimism and excitement about the journey they are about to go on under the former Manchester United coach.

It’s also worth mentioning that the rookie boss has done a fine job without a full pre-season or summer transfer window, so he will look to reshape the squad in the summer.

As well as bringing in new recruits, Carrick will have decisions to make on those out of contract.

However, it’s fair to say that Boro have managed the squad well, so they aren’t in a position where they’re vulnerable to losing key players.

Chuba Akpom was the most high-profile player approaching the end of his deal, but Boro unsurprisingly triggered a 12-month extension, meaning the top scorer is contracted to the club until 2024, with work ongoing to ensure he stays longer.

Elsewhere, Jonny Howson is the most senior player who will see his deal expire in the coming months. At 34, the Teesside outfit gave the midfielder a one-year deal last summer, and his future will be assessed again in the summer.

If Boro remain in the Championship, fresh terms could be agreed, as Howson has played in every game this season, so his importance is clear to see. But, promotion would probably end his time at the Riverside Stadium.

Carrick faces a dilemma there, but the situation with other out of contract players seems a lot more straightforward.

Terrible luck on the injury front means Darnell Fisher hasn’t played for Boro since 2021, so he is sure to go in the coming months. Similarly, keeper Luke Daniels is third choice keeper and is likely to pursue other options in the final few years of his career.

Even though Boro are in a good position with their own players in terms of how they’ve managed their contracts, many influential players are on loan.

Zack Steffen, Ryan Giles, Aaron Ramsey, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Mowatt and Cameron Archer are all on loan, so they will return to their parent clubs in the summer.

Therefore, whether Boro are in the Premier League or the Championship, there is still likely to be a high turnover of players in the summer ahead of Carrick’s first full season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.