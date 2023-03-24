Sitting 14th in League One as things stand, 19 points from a play-off position and 10 points above the drop zone, Lincoln City look set to secure their third-tier status for another season.

Only the top four teams have lost fewer games than the Imps this season, emerging as the draw specialists by sharing the points in 18 of their 37 league games thus far.

Looking on the flip side of things, only the bottom four teams have won fewer league games than Mark Kennedy's side, and whilst they seem set for mid-table mediocrity, they will be striving for a top-half finish during what remains.

Interestingly, Lincoln are unbeaten against the division's top five, something that no other club in the third-tier can say.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of the campaign plays out for Kennedy and his Lincoln team, here, we take a look at the players who will see their contract with the Imps expire this coming summer...

Regan Poole

Regan Poole attracted lots of Championship interest in the January transfer window, and with his contract set to expire in the summer, it would be no surprise if second-tier interest was to resurface.

The 24-year-old has appeared 35 times in the league thus far this season for the Imps, wearing the captain's armband in the vast majority of these fixtures.

An important source of consistency and versatility for Kennedy's side this season, and also massively important in previous campaigns, Lincoln will be disappointed if he leaves for free.

Joe Walsh

Joe Walsh has been limited to just 771 minutes of League One action this season which is certainly disappointing for Imps fans who know what he is a capable of.

Emerging as one of the best defenders in the division a few seasons back, the defender penned down a two-year deal in the summer of 2021, so will see his deal at the LNER Stadium expire this coming summer.

Max Sanders

Max Sanders started the campaign as a regular starter, however, starts have been limited since the turn of the years for the 24-year-old midfielder.

His contract is set to expire in the summer and it remains to be seen if an extension is in the pipeline.

Jordan Wright

Arriving at the LNER Stadium in January 2022 on an 18-month deal, Jordan Wright will see his Lincoln deal expire in the summer.

Operating in a deputy role for the Imps this season, it remains to be seen if a new deal could come about for the 24-year-old.

Sean Roughan

Sean Roughan has made excellent progression at the LNER Stadium, with the 19-year-old accumulating over 2,000 minutes of League One experience this season,

The versatile left-sided player will see his contract expire in the summer.