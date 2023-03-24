Ipswich Town will be keen to keep themselves firmly in the automatic promotion mix between now and the end of this term as they look to maximise pressure on Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls have been in exceptional form for much of this term but their loss against Barnsley in midweek could be a game-changer for the Tractor Boys who will need to keep winning to give themselves the best possible chance of escaping the lottery of the play-offs.

Kieran McKenna's side will be extremely disappointed if they don't seal a return to the Championship considering they have spent a chunk of the season in the top two, so their focus at this stage will be on the short term.

Taking things game by game will probably be the best policy for them to ensure they don't get too high or too low during the final months of this campaign - but key figures behind the scenes at Portman Road will also need to keep one eye on the bigger picture.

Not only do they need to look at potential targets ahead of the summer, they also need to be wary of potential departures as well.

And with this, we take a look at those who are out of contract in the summer.

Massimo Luongo

Failing to make an impact at Middlesbrough during the first half of the season, he has been a much more important player for the Tractor Boys in recent times.

Now starting games for McKenna's men, the Australian has the opportunity to prove himself between now and the end of the campaign and could potentially be offered a new contract if he stands out.

They may already have the likes of Sam Morsy and Lee Evans as midfield options at their disposal - but they could also benefit from the services of Luongo next season with the experience he has in the second and third tiers.

Sone Aluko

Making just 14 league appearances this season, he hasn't exactly been one of the first names on the teamsheet under McKenna but has shone at times this season.

Aluko has plenty of experience in the top three tiers of English football and could be an asset next season regardless of whether the Tractor Boys are promoted or not.

However, he's 34 now and considering his game time has been limited during the 2022/23 campaign, it wouldn't be a surprise if the club decides to part ways with him at the end of this term despite triggering the extension option in his contract last summer.

Janoi Donacien

Defender Donacien has shown his versatility once again this season, able to operate both at centre-back and on the right-hand side.

There's an option in the 29-year-old's contract to extend his deal beyond the end of the campaign - and considering he's been a regular starter this season - it would be difficult to see the Tractor Boys not triggering it.

Whether they offer him a longer-term deal remains to be seen though and with that, he and his representatives may be wise to plan for the future. At this stage though, his full focus should be on his current side as they look to secure automatic promotion.

Richard Keogh

He was a surprise addition last summer but on paper, he seemed like a useful signing considering the experience he has.

However, the 36-year-old has been the subject of criticism from the Tractor Boys' supporters at times this season and has made just nine league appearances.

With that in consideration, it would be a surprise if his contract is extended beyond the summer.

Kane Vincent-Young

Signing a four-year deal in 2019 as he made the move from Colchester United, he is coming into the final few months of his contract at Portman Road.

The 27-year-old could be a useful squad option for McKenna regardless of which division Ipswich are in next season - but he may find it difficult to force his way ahead of others in the pecking order.

Donacien, Wes Burns and Harry Clarke can all operate there and with the Tractor Boys potentially strengthening this area in the summer, Vincent-Young could be deemed surplus to requirements so it wouldn't be a huge shock if he doesn't win a new deal.

The club does have the option to extend his contract by a further year though.

Joel Coleman

Signing for the club in November and extending his stay until the end of the season in January, it seems as though Coleman is viewed as a short-term signing and not someone who will be kept for the long term.

Appearing on the bench on a handful of occasions and yet to make his senior debut for the club, it would be a surprise if his stay is extended again.

And even if he is offered fresh terms, he should be looking to move on and secure more game minutes elsewhere.