Huddersfield Town are on the verge of ushering in a new era with the takeover from an undisclosed North American consortium

It comes a year after chairman Phil Hodgkinson resigned from his position following the collapse of some of his business ventures, thus handing day-to-day control back to previous owner Dean Hoyle.

Hoyle and managing director Dave Baldwin have been seeking new ownership for the club since last year and a party has finally come to the table, with a deal agreed after Hoyle purchased Hodgkinson's 75 per cent stake in the club, meaning he now has full ownership and can sign off on a takeover.

EFL approval is first needed, but more importantly it will stop administration from happening and making sure the Terriers are plunged into League One.

Going into the international break, Neil Warnock's side are just three points from safety with eight matches to play after a stunning 1-0 success over Millwall at The Den last Saturday, but sooner rather than later their fate for 2023-24 will be decided and then decisions will need to be made over the playing squad.

A number of senior players find themselves out of contract come the end of the campaign - let's look at those who could be leaving on a free come June.

Tomas Vaclik

Vaclik was a January arrival from Olympiacos following a season-ending injury to Lee Nicholls, and with a vast amount of experience at international and European level he was immediately thrust into the starting 11, although he has been benched twice in favour of youngster Nicholas Bilokapic.

The Czech stopper could be offered an extended deal if he continues to perform well, but if relegated to the third tier then there's not much hope of keeping him on.

Josh Koroma

Plucked from non-league Leyton Orient nearly four years ago, Koroma looked exciting in the 2020-21 season and scored eight Championship goals but it hasn't worked out as well for him since.

He spent the first half of the season on loan at Portsmouth in League One but to his credit has returned since January and has been starting under Warnock - whether he is offered fresh terms perhaps depends on how well he plays between now and May.

Danny Ward

Perhaps Huddersfield's main goal threat when he's on-song, Ward netted 14 times last season as the club secured a play-off spot, but he's scored just four times in 2022-23.

Now 32 years of age, Ward could be coming to the end of his time at the John Smith's Stadium regardless of what league they are in next season.

Florian Kamberi

Returning to the UK in January after a brief stint with Winterthur of Switzerland, Kamberi has barely made an impact since arriving on a free transfer - but he's not really been afforded the chance.

He scored on his debut in the FA Cup v Preston North End but has appeared just once more in what was a cameo off the bench against Coventry in January - he has been playing for the B team though in recent weeks instead of being in Warnock's matchday squads.

Josh Ruffels

A free transfer from Oxford in 2021, Ruffels barely featured under Carlos Corberan last season but has been afforded more of an opportunity under both Mark Fotheringham and Warnock.

The club hold an optional one-year extension on his deal and that could perhaps be triggered depending on how he plays between now and the end of the season.

Rolando Aarons

Aarons is unfortunately an almost certainty to be released this summer.

Since signing in January 2021, the Jamaica international has played just 11 league games and his loan spell with Motherwell earlier on this season ended abruptly due to a hamstring injury.

He's been unlucky, but Aarons should be on the move come June.