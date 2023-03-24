They were staring at the abyss this time last year, but Derby County's recovery has been nothing short of a heartwarming football story.

Following another failed attempt from Chris Kirchner to take the club out of administration, the future looked bleak for the Rams - only for local businessman David Clowes to step in and save his boyhood club.

Operating under transfer restrictions over the summer, County were able to have a solid and competitive squad put together and two months into the 2022-23 campaign appointed Paul Warne as their manager.

Currently, with nine games of the season remaining, Derby sit in fifth position in League One and are seemingly in a battle for the play-off spots with teams queueing up behind them to take advantage.

Come the end of May at the very latest, Derby will know what league they will be playing in next season, by that point they will need to decide who they want to offer new contracts to and who they will want to see move on.

Let's look at the individuals who as of now with their current situations would be departing Pride Park on June 30 if their deals were not extended.

Jason Knight

Even though his contract officially expires on June 30, Knight won't be leaving on a free this summer.

Derby have the option to trigger a one-year option in his deal which would keep him around until June 2024, but not agreeing an extended deal could see him sold for seven figures in a few months time.

David McGoldrick

The Republic of Ireland international made the step down to League One on a one-year contract and he's been excellent with 16 league goals and five assists to his name so far.

You'd imagine that Derby will be doing all they can to get McGoldrick signed to another year, but there could end up being competition for his services due to his form.

James Chester

It hasn't worked out for Chester this season - he has Premier League experience that could've really helped but injuries have gotten in the way.

He has played just six league matches having been sidelined for two separate long stints, but he has returned to action for the under-21's in the last week.

There could be a chance before the end of the season for Chester to prove his worth, but you couldn't be offering him an extension right now.

Craig Forsyth

Since Warne was appointed, Forsyth has been exclusively playing as a centre-back until the last two matches and had formed for the most part a solid partnership with youngster Eiran Cashin.

He is probably worth another years extension at the age of 34 and you'd imagine he will sign it.

Curtis Davies

Despite being incredibly solid in the Championship last season for Derby, Davies hasn't really been utilised all that much by Warne.

Just 18 appearances in total this season for the veteran, who could potentially be offered fresh terms as a back-up option.

Richard Stearman

Another one of Derby's 30-something defensive unit, Stearman has only been called upon 16 times in all competitions and hasn't been seen in a matchday squad since January.

Expect him to move on this summer after two years of service.

Scott Loach

Signed as a backup option to Joe Wildsmith, Loach played in all three EFL Trophy matches for the Rams but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him stay on as second or third choice.