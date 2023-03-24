Charlton Athletic have some big decisions to make on players' futures as contract expirations edge closer with just nine matches remaining in the League One season.

It has been a campaign to forget at The Valley, almost a carbon copy of 2021/22 but with the Addicks not being as involved in the relegation or play-off conversations as they were at one stage under Nigel Adkins and then Johnnie Jackson last time around.

Dean Holden will be hoping to assemble a squad capable of a top six finish in the third tier next term, how realistic that desire is will become clear in the summer.

Here, we have taken a look at the players who could leave Charlton at the end of their deals this summer...

Nathan Harness

The emergence of Ashley Maynard-Brewer, while Joe Wollacott has another two seasons to run on his deal at The Valley, means that Harness is very unlikely to pick up an extension.

Harness has seemed destined to leave the club for a local non-league side for a while, but it will be interesting to see where he ends up next season.

Michael Hector

Hector has started to show what he is capable of in the last few weeks, and the worry at Charlton will be that the former Fulham man will provoke Championship interest from his displays, making it tougher for them to secure his services for next season.

It would be a surprise to see the 30-year-old reject second tier interest to stay at Charlton if it does arise.

Ryan Inniss

From an availability standpoint this has been by far the best season of Inniss' career.

Making 31 league appearances already when his previous highest in one season was 22.

But, the individual errors have remained present and Inniss is unlikely to find another club at League One level or higher should he leave the Addicks this summer.

Terell Thomas

Thomas very nearly left in January and has encountered fitness issues, as have hindered his progress in the last few seasons.

If he can return from international duty and carry on where he left off, filling in admirably at left back, but also pick up some minutes at centre back he may have a chance of earning an extension.

Aaron Henry

It would appear that Holden would like Henry's future to be prioritised.

The 19-year-old has a lot of development to go, but certainly has the raw ability to become a regular first team player in the coming seasons.

Sean Clare

Clare has had a strange career at Charlton, almost exclusively playing in defence when he joined as a specialist central midfielder who could cover other positions.

His versatility and ball playing ability would likely see potential suitors emerge in the summer, but the Addicks should be looking to keep him around.

Although, he is not of a promotion-pushing standard as a right back, where he has played for most of the season.

Albie Morgan

Morgan has made more appearances for the Addicks than any other player in the current squad.

The youth product has never managed to completely establish himself as a starter, be it under Lee Bowyer, Nigel Adkins, Johnnie Jackson, Ben Garner or Dean Holden.

The 23-year-old is at least good enough to continue being a valuable rotation option, and has impressed in recent weeks.

Macauley Bonne

Bonne is yet to have a shot on target from six starts and six substitute appearances since arriving on a six-month contract in January.

Having said that, he has not missed any clear goalscoring opportunities, but the lack of goals suggests he will not be offered an extension.

Alex Gilbey

Gilbey has been on loan at Stevenage since August and will likely depart at the end of his contract.

Holden may view the 28-year-old in a more positive light than Garner did, but if Stevenage win promotion they will probably be in a good position to land him permanently when his deal expires in the summer.