Burnley conducted one of the best summer transfer windows that the Championship has ever seen leading into this season and will be hoping to improve their squad again ahead of tackling the Premier League next term.

Sometimes managers like to suggest that four windows are required for an imprint on the squad and playing style to be completely achieved at a football club.

Kompany and the recruitment staff at Turf Moor will be hoping that their third transfer period under the current manager can produce a squad capable of picking up at least 40 points in the top-flight.

There are seven players in the current squad that will not be at the club next season unless agreements are come to in the summer.

Here, we have taken a look at the players currently set to leave Burnley this summer unless a new contract is agreed...

Ashley Barnes

The Clarets took up the option to extend Barnes' contract by a further year last summer, and it does not seem like a clause of similar nature is available this time around.

The 33-year-old would probably be willing to accept a one-year deal to have one last crack at the Premier League with the club, but until that is sealed there is a chance that he leaves for free at the end of his contract.

The other six players without a contract at Turf Moor beyond the end of the season are on loan at the club, but some of them could be targeted in the summer anyway...

Michael Obafemi

Obafemi arrived at the back end of the January transfer window on loan from Swansea City but crucially with an option to buy.

It would be a huge surprise to see the Clarets decide against exercising that option with the Irishman being a player they have been keeping tabs on for a while.

Nathan Tella

Given his impressive displays this term, Southampton will probably be hoping to keep Nathan Tella next season, but if the Clarets can offer him Premier League football where the Saints cannot, then a deal may be struck.

As things stand, Tella will return to his parent club.

Halil Dervisoglu

From a playing time standpoint this has not been a successful loan spell away from Brentford for Dervisoglu.

It is highly likely that he leaves Burnley for good at the end of the season.

Ian Maatsen

Burnley could certainly eye a move for Maatsen again in the summer.

The Dutchman will have turned heads at Chelsea for his performances under Kompany this season, but with his pathway blocked at Stamford Bridge, a second season on loan at Turf Moor could be a sensible choice for his development.

Jordan Beyer

Beyer is on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach and though the Clarets may want to tie down permanently in the summer, this could be a difficult purchase.

There may be first team opportunities available in the Bundesliga when Beyer returns to Gladbach which may cause a dilemma for the player in deciding his future.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Harwood-Bellis has been out since the very beginning of the year, but Manchester City would probably be happy to see him develop under Kompany's guidance for another season.

As things stand, he re-joins City for pre-season but the Clarets may want to bring him back to the club again.