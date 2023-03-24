Bristol Rovers currently sit 15th in the League One standings, 10 points above the relegation zone as the season edges closer to its concluding stages.

Managing to secure promotion on the last day of the League Two campaign last time out, the Gas have readapted well to the third-tier and will be looking to finish as strongly as possible.

Joey Barton's side have shown promising signs during various stages of the 2022/23 campaign and the Bristol Rovers boss will have some time to assess his current squad with next season in mind.

With relegation looking extremely unlikely, Barton will be able to have an early scan of the transfer market to see how he can improve his squad for the 2023/24 season, where naturally, ambitions will rise.

Whilst we wait for the rest of this term to play out, here, we take a look at the Bristol Rovers players who will see their contracts expire when summer comes about...

Young duo Harvey Greenslade and Jamie Egan will see their contracts expire in the summer as it remains to be seen if extensions will be handed out to the forward and the defender.

Grant Ward has put in some strong performances since arriving at the Memorial Ground in January, but whilst his contract length was undisclosed at the times, there have been suggestions that his deal may expire in the summer.

Injuries have hindered ≈'s progression at Bristol Rovers this season, however, when fit, he is still proving to make an impact in the attacking third and through transitions, however, he is another with a fast-approaching contract expiration.

Paul Coutts is another who has struggled with injury issues this season but when fit, has been a fairly regular starter. Now 34 and with a contract that expires in a few months, his future at the club is rather unclear.

Midfielders Alex Rodman and Ryan Jones will also see their contracts expire in the summer.

Defenders Calum MacDonald and Josh Grant also have deals that will soon expire, and whilst their futures remain uncertain at this stage, Barton is a big fan of the latter who has been recovering from a major knee injury.

Anssi Jaakkola will see his playing contract expire in the summer, and with Ellery Balcombe only on loan, you would think that bolstering their goalkeeping department would rank quite highly on their priority list during the next transfer window.