There is still lots to play for this season for Bolton Wanderers.

Despite a recent wobble, Ian Evatt's side are sixth in League One and will be determined to hold off the sides below them chasing a play-off place in the final weeks of the season.

Bolton's summer strategy is likely to be dictated by which division they're playing in next season but Evatt will have some decisions to make - both on new arrivals and the players currently at the club.

Looking ahead to the end of the season, we've compiled a list of the players that are set to leave the UniBol at the end of June...

7 Jón Dadi Bödvarsson

The striker signed an 18-month deal when he joined from Millwall last January meaning he could walk away as a free agent if things don't change.

Bodvarsson outlined his hopes of a new contract last summer but has missed the latter part of the 2022/23 campaign due to injury.

6 Joel Dixon

Dixon has been forced to play second fiddle to Manchester City loanee James Trafford over the past 18 months and the two-year deal he signed when he joined as a free agent from Barrow is up this summer.

Trafford is set to return to the Etihad at the end of the season but a decision will need to be made on the 29-year-old's future as well.

5 Lloyd Isgrove

This summer seems likely to be the end of Isgrove's time at the UniBol, with the winger playing just 75 minutes of League One football this term.

He is out of contract and was linked with a move away from Bolton in January.

4 Elias Kachunga

The striker made his stance on a new contract clear earlier in the season and revealed he'd love to earn an extension.

That has yet to materialise for Kachunga, who has featured 39 times in 2022/23 - scoring twice and providing four assists.

3 Kieran Lee

The 34-year-old midfielder has been a useful weapon for Evatt again this term, without really reaching the heights of last season.

His current deal expires in the summer but it would not be a surprise to see him handed an extension if Bolton are playing League One football next term.

2 Josh Sheehan

Injuries have hampered Sheehan's time at Bolton but he looks to be finding form at the right time and was hugely impressive in the second half against Sheffield Wednesday.

More performances like that will surely earn the 27-year-old a new deal.

1 MJ Williams

Williams is sidelined at the moment after having knee surgery last month.

He's one of those players that is happy to do the dirty work and whose contributions can sometimes be overlooked so you feel Evatt will want to keep hold of him.