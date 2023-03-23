Birmingham City have endured somewhat of a mixed campaign in the Championship.

After a strong first half of the season, things have got tougher as the campaign progressed, and the reality of the situation now is that survival is the goal.

The Blues look good to achieve that, barring a late collapse.

This summer looks like being a busy one for John Eustace, and with several first team players on expiring contracts, he has a few decisions to make in the coming months.

Indeed, below, we've taken a look at those players currently due to depart the club at the end of June, as per Transfermarkt.

Players set to depart on June 30th

Troy Deeney

Club captain Troy Deeney is one of the names whose current deal expires this summer.

The Blues forward has made 31 appearances this season, scoring seven goals.

The club could well extend his stay, but for now, he is set to depart.

George Friend

Defender George Friend is another currently due to depart St Andrews at the end of June.

Having struggled plenty with injuries, Friend has featured just five times in the Championship this season.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see him depart.

Harlee Dean

Another defender due to leave the club on June 30th is Harlee Dean.

The central defender resurrected his Birmingham City career this campaign but so far it has not resulted in a new deal.

It remains to be seen whether a new offer will be forthcoming between now and the summer.

Maxime Colin

Maxime Colin is yet another defender not contracted to the Blues beyond the end of the summer.

So far this season, the Frenchman has appeared 36 times for the club.

Like Deeney above, it wouldn't be a great surprise to see new terms offered to him ahead of his potential exit.

Kevin Long

Having joined on a short-term deal in January, Kevin Long is another due to leave the club come the summer.

Since his arrival, he has appeared nine times in the Championship.

It wouldn't be a great surprise to see a new, short-term deal offered his way.

Nico Gordon

Young defender Nico Gordon is also set to leave on June 30th.

The 20-year-old has not featured for Blues this campaign and could well be heading for the exit. The Blues do have a 12-month option, though.

Jordan Graham

Last of the permanent players, but certainly not least, Jordan Graham, too, is set to depart come the end of June.

The 28-year-old has featured 21 times in the Championship so far, but despite that, could be heading for the exit door.

Loanees

Of course, as well as those exiting permanently, the club's loan deals will also end when the season concludes.

This will see Hannibal, Krystian Bielik, Auston Trusty, and Dion Sanderson return to their parent clubs.