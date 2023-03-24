Barnsley will be in a buoyant mood following their 4-2 victory against Sheffield Wednesday in midweek - a result that has arguably pushed them into the League One automatic promotion mix.

Although they still have plenty of ground to make up if they want to secure a spot in the top two, they will be tipped to be in the mix from now until the end of the season considering there isn't a huge amount of pressure on them.

The Tykes will be desperate to get themselves back to the Championship at the first time of asking - but they will also need to plan for the long term if they want to ensure they are successful in the future too.

They have already taken positive steps during the early stages of this year to maximise their chances of being a force next season, with Mads Andersen, Brad Collins and Jordan Williams all having the options in their contracts triggered to keep them in South Yorkshire until the summer of 2024.

Other players at Oakwell see their deals expire this summer though, leaving Michael Duff and his side's board with some key decisions to make in the coming months.

And we take a look at the Barnsley players who are out of contract at the end of this term.

Jasper Moon

Currently out on loan at Burton Albion, it's unclear whether he will be part of Michael Duff's plans next season, with the player managing to revive his career in the Midlands.

He hasn't been able to shine at Oakwell though and it would be difficult to see him being a key part of the Tykes' first-team squad next term, especially if they manage to secure a second-tier return.

At 22, it's a shame that they could lose him for free but if they aren't going to utilise the defender, the club shouldn't be looking to keep him on their wage bill.

Clarke Oduor

Unfortunately for Oduor, he hasn't been able to win as much game time as he would have wanted during his time in South Yorkshire.

Joining on a four-year deal back in 2019, he has made just 57 competitive appearances for the Tykes and although he will always be adored for his late goal against Brentford to keep the club afloat in the second tier back in 2020, it feels as though his time at Oakwell is coming to an end.

Spending the first half of this term at Hartlepool United, he is now back with the Tykes but hasn't made an appearance since his return.

Jordan Helliwell

According to the Barnsley Chronicle, Helliwell only signed a one-year extension last year and that means his current deal expires at the end of the campaign.

He may only be 21 - but it would be difficult to see Duff offering him a new deal considering he's only made three competitive appearances this season and hasn't been able to establish himself as a regular member of their matchday squad.

Williams may be attracting interest from Middlesbrough, Norwich City and Sheffield United - but an inexperienced squad member like Helliwell probably won't be trusted as a replacement if he does go.

Luke Thomas

Recording two goals and three assists in 18 league appearances this season, he will be gutted to have spent a chunk of this term on the sidelines.

However, he has recorded an assist in his last two games and could potentially become a regular starter between now and the end of the season, though that could be dependent on injuries and his form.

At 24, he's certainly a player that the Tykes' hierarchy will be considering tying down to a new deal, though they may wait until the summer to make a decision on whether he would be a valuable squad member next term.

You would certainly back him to make an impact between now and the end of this term though and if he can enjoy a fruitful end to the campaign, it wouldn't be a massive shock to see him stay past the summer.

Aiden Marsh

At 19, the forward can perhaps be forgiven for the fact he hasn't made that much of an impact at a senior level yet.

Although he had the chance to shine at Scunthorpe United on loan earlier this season, he played just three times before picking up a foot injury which limited his impact for the non-league outfit.

Signing a three-year deal in 2020, his contract hasn't been extended since and with this, he faces a nervous wait to discover whether the Tykes still see him as a potential star for the future.

James Norwood

As mentioned, Collins, Andersen and Williams all had their extension options triggered in January but the club decided against doing the same for Norwood.

Signing last summer on a one-year deal, he looks set to leave Oakwell in the summer unless Duff's side trigger his extension or offer him a longer-term deal.

At this stage, it's difficult to judge whether he will be kept on beyond the summer because at 32, he isn't exactly one for the future.

However, he has scored nine league goals this season, making him a useful squad player and someone who could be a decent contributor in the third tier.